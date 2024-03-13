Feeding Pets of the Homeless Launches $20,000 Matching Grant Campaign
Doubling Donations to Provide Emergency Veterinary Care for Homeless Pets in Florida
Every donation made during this campaign will have double the impact, allowing us to reach more pets in need and provide them with essential veterinary care.”CARSON CITY, NEVADA, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feeding Pets of the Homeless is proud to announce the launch of a $20,000 matching grant campaign in partnership with an anonymous donor. This campaign aims to raise funds for emergency veterinary care for pets of people experiencing homelessness in the state of Florida.
— Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless
Thanks to the generosity of our anonymous matching grant sponsor, all donations made to Feeding Pets of the Homeless during this campaign will be matched dollar for dollar, effectively doubling the impact of each contribution. These matched funds will be dedicated to providing critical veterinary assistance to houseless pet owners, ensuring that their beloved companions receive the care they need, especially in times of crisis.
"We are excited to launch this matching grant campaign," said Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless. "Every donation made during this campaign will have double the impact, allowing us to reach more pets in need and provide them with essential veterinary care."
The matching grant campaign will focus on raising funds specifically for emergency veterinary expenses, including medical treatments, surgeries, prescriptions and follow-ups to keep pets healthy. By participating in this campaign, supporters can help ensure that homeless individuals and their pets can stay together and thrive, even in the face of adversity.
One pet owner who has been helped by Feeding Pets, expressed her gratitude, saying, "The meds are working and Josie seems a little better each day. I can't thank you enough!! Grateful just doesn't cover it!!"
To donate and have your contribution matched, visit petsofthehomeless.org. Together, we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of homeless individuals and their pets across Florida.
About Feeding Pets of the Homeless: Since its founding in 2008, Feeding Pets of the Homeless has saved thousands of pets by providing more than 2 million pounds of food and nearly $5 million in veterinary assistance. Donations to Feeding Pets have helped more than 30,000 pets nationwide, including thousands of military veteran pet owners experiencing homelessness. Feeding Pets has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, their highest rating.
