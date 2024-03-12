Governor Mills Announces Popular Veterans Dental Care Program to Continue with Generous Donation from Northeast Delta Dental

MAINE, March 12 - Back to current news.

Maine Veterans' Dental Network provides oral health services for Maine veterans who could otherwise not afford them

Governor Janet Mills announced today that the Maine Veterans' Dental Network will serve more veterans in 2024 thanks to a generous $300,000 grant from Northeast Delta Dental.

Launched by Governor Mills and Northeast Delta Dental in 2021, the MVDN serves as an oral health safety net for Maine's veterans who cannot pay out of pocket and do not have dental insurance. Many veterans who have utilized the program have shared that it was their first time accessing oral health care since separating from the military.

The program is administered in partnership with participating non-profit dental clinics, Federally Qualified Health Centers, and Maine's Dental Teaching schools. Services are offered on a first come, first serve basis until grant funding is exhausted.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to Northeast Delta Dental for their continued generosity, which will ensure that more Maine veterans can access the oral health services they need," said Governor Janet Mills. "My Administration is committed to doing everything we can to serve and honor those who have served us. I thank Northeast Delta Dental, the Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services, and the many participating clinics across the state who continue to make this extraordinary program possible." "Maine Veterans' Dental Network enables us to carry out our mission of advancing the oral health and overall wellness of the communities we serve," said Tom Raffio, President & CEO, Northeast Delta Dental. "A higher-than-average percentage of Maine residents have served our country and deserve our support."

Last year, the program received 659 requests for care, 503 veterans qualified for the program and were provided 920 comprehensive dental services. With this new funding, the Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services will begin reaching out to 156 veterans who had referrals pending at the end of 2023.

The MVDN began providing services in 2021 with an initial grant of $35,000 from Northeast Delta Dental. Northeast Delta Dental provided grants of $100,000 in 2022 and $200,000 in 2023 to extend the program.

"The Bureau's long-standing partnership with Northeast Delta Dental provides an excellent example of veteran-centric problem solving at its best," said Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services Director Dave Richmond. "In the last three years, the MVDN has helped hundreds of veterans improve their oral healthcare, who could not otherwise afford it." "Connection to oral healthcare for veterans should be as commonplace as receiving a yearly physical, yet it is not. Our program strives to eliminate that gap, establishes the veteran with a dentist, and provides the preliminary services they need to work towards getting back into a yearly dental care regiment," said Sarah Sherman, Director of Strategic Partnerships for MBVS and Founder of the Network.

To qualify for the MVDN, the veteran must meet the following criteria:

Be a Maine resident.

Not 100% service-connected to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Cannot afford to pay for dental care out of pocket.

Does not have dental insurance.

Must submit a DD-214 that shows an Honorable or General Under Honorable conditions discharge.

For National Guard Only €“ Served on Active Duty (other than for training).

The Network has 23 non-profit dental clinics, FQHCs, and Maine Dental Teaching Schools participating, including: Lincoln County Dental (Wiscasset); Kennebec Valley Family Dentistry (Augusta); Waterville Community Dental; the UNE Dental Clinic (Portland); the UMA Dental Clinic (Bangor); Katahdin Valley Health Center (Houlton, Patten, Ashland, Brownville, Millinocket, and Dover Foxcroft); Greater Portland Health; St. Croix Regional Family Health Center (Princeton); Eastport Health Care (Eastport); Fish River Rural Health (Fort Kent, Madawaska, and Eagle Lake); Community Dental (Biddeford, Portland, Farmington, and Lewiston), Mainely Teeth (Portland and mobile dental clinic), and Penobscot Community Health Center (Bangor).

Veterans who are interested may apply online by visiting: www.maine.gov/governor/mills/veteransdental

Any questions or requests for re-connection should be directed via email to MVDN.mainebvs@maine.gov or by phone at 207 €“287 €“6836 if the veteran does not have computer access.

Individuals or businesses interested in supporting the MVDN can donate directly to participating dental clinics. Funds will be earmarked for eligible veterans.