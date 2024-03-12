Akraya Powers Up Digital Strategy with Human-Centered Leader Kelly Rader as their new Practice Director
Akraya announces Kelly Rader as Practice Director, emphasizing human-centered digital strategies for sustainable growth and cutting-edge solutions.
Excited to welcome Kelly to Akraya! Her digital strategy expertise will be invaluable for clients in today's talent landscape.”SAN FRANCISCO, DEFAULT, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akraya, a leading provider of staffing and consulting services, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Kelly Rader as its new Practice Director. Kelly is a seasoned business consulting leader with a specialized focus on Human Experience Design, Digital Transformation, and Professional Development and Growth.
— Jason Dunham, Sr. Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of Akraya
"We are excited to welcome Kelly to the Akraya team,” said Jason Dunham, Sr. Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of Akraya. “Her extensive experience in crafting and implementing digital strategies will be invaluable to our clients as they navigate the ever-evolving talent landscape."
Beyond Traditional Staffing: Sustainable Growth and Cutting-Edge Solutions.
Throughout her career, Kelly has consistently demonstrated a forward-thinking approach. She understands the limitations of traditional staffing paradigms and champions the development of sustainable growth models that cater to the evolving needs of both clients and talent. Her expertise extends beyond technical skills, encompassing a deep understanding of talent development and the power of strategic foresight.
Kelly's leadership extends beyond simply driving digital transformation initiatives. She leverages cutting-edge technologies to enhance business development, refine recruiting processes, and elevate the overall talent experience. This innovative approach positions her as a trailblazer in the industry, dedicated to shaping the future of work through a harmonious blend of technology, human-centric design, and strategic vision.
"As a talent leader, my joy stems from the art of precision in matching the right talent with the right client’s need. There's a magic in connecting talent with purpose, creating not just a workforce, but a synergy that propels individuals and businesses to new heights." said Kelly Rader.
Kelly's leadership style exemplifies the core values of Akraya. Her dedication to continuous learning, collaborative approach, and genuine care for people will empower our team to deliver exceptional results for our clients.
About Akraya:
Akraya excels in IT consulting and staffing services, offering comprehensive solutions tailored to diverse client needs. Recognized as the 2023 #1 Best Place to Work in Silicon Valley and a Glassdoor "Best Place to Work" in 2023, Akraya prioritizes a culture of excellence and inclusivity. Industry recognitions from Staffing Industry Analysts and The Silicon Valley Business Journal further solidify Akraya's leadership position. Beyond business, Akraya actively fosters social responsibility initiatives, encouraging team members to contribute to meaningful causes.
