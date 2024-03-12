Newsom administration officials say that their internal polling had always forecast a close vote. Turnout in California is usually lower in primaries than in general elections and is less heavily dominated by like-minded Democrats.
You just read:
California’s Ballot Measure on Mental Health Care Still Isn’t Decided. Why?
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.