Idaho Agriculture Day at the Capitol Next Tuesday

Boise, Idaho – The Idaho State Department of Agriculture will host a celebration for Idaho Agriculture Day Tuesday, March 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the State Capitol Building.

Displays recognizing Idaho agriculture will be on the second floor of the Rotunda.

This engaging opportunity is open to the public to learn more about Idaho agriculture and the impact our state has on today’s food system. Activities and handouts for all ages will be provided.

Participating organizations providing informational booths and interactive activities:

ISDA Idaho Preferred

Idaho Mint Growers Association

Idaho Eastern Oregon Seed Association

Idaho Wool Growers Association

Dairy West

Snake River Sugar Beet Association

Idaho Wheat Commission

Ada County Farm Bureau

Idaho Barley Commission

Idaho Farm Bureau Federation

Idaho Beef Council

Idaho Potato Commission

Idaho Bean Commission

Media Contact:

Sydney Kennedy

Public Information Officer

Sydney.kennedy@isda.idaho.gov

(208) 986-1566