Idaho Agriculture Day at the Capitol Next Tuesday
Boise, Idaho – The Idaho State Department of Agriculture will host a celebration for Idaho Agriculture Day Tuesday, March 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the State Capitol Building.
Displays recognizing Idaho agriculture will be on the second floor of the Rotunda.
This engaging opportunity is open to the public to learn more about Idaho agriculture and the impact our state has on today’s food system. Activities and handouts for all ages will be provided.
Participating organizations providing informational booths and interactive activities:
- ISDA Idaho Preferred
- Idaho Mint Growers Association
- Idaho Eastern Oregon Seed Association
- Idaho Wool Growers Association
- Dairy West
- Snake River Sugar Beet Association
- Idaho Wheat Commission
- Ada County Farm Bureau
- Idaho Barley Commission
- Idaho Farm Bureau Federation
- Idaho Beef Council
- Idaho Potato Commission
- Idaho Bean Commission
Media Contact:
Sydney Kennedy
Public Information Officer
(208) 986-1566