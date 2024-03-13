Submit Release
Allen University's SGA President, Mr. Leyton Taylor attended HBCU Celebration Day at the White House

Allen University Student Government Association President Leyton Taylor

The White House, Washington D.C.

The Eisenhower Executive Building, Washington D.C.

Allen University Student Government Association President Leyton Taylor with Reporter, Author and WH Correspondent April D. Ryan

The Panel discussion in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Building, Washington D.C.

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen University Student Government Association President Mr. Leyton Taylor attended HBCU Celebration Day in Washington D.C. at the White House on February 28, 2024.
This event in alliance with Black History month served as a celebration of the rich history, culture, and contributions of Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the nation.

HBCU Day at the White House also serves as a platform to recognize the significance of student leaders at these institutions and their impact on shaping the future of HBCUs while “leading the nation forward” said VP Kamala Harris. Mr. Leyton Taylor represented Allen University standing alongside other distinguished HBCU student leaders during this momentous occasion.

The event began with a panel discussion in the Eisenhower executive office building featuring a formidable lineup of influential voices to ignite the student leaders in attendance. The panel discussion was followed by a formal reception at VPOTUS Kamala Harris’ home. The reception set the stage for networking amongst other student leaders, influencers, actors, and political figures from all over the world sparking gratifying conversations about the transformative power of education within the Black community.

Mr. Taylor expressed gratitude for the invitation, stating, "It is an honor to be selected to represent Allen University on such a large platform, I am in awe of the experience.”
﻿
The Allen University community extends its support and congratulations to Mr. Leyton Taylor for this exceptional recognition and applauds his dedication to advancing the mission and values of Allen University.

About Allen University
Allen University is a Liberal Arts institution located in the heart of South Carolina. The vision of AU is rooted in its commitment to preparing leaders who are skilled in communication, critical thinking, business acumen and possess high moral character. Allen University ranked #1 among HBCUs in South Carolina and #8 of the Top 15 HBCU Hidden Gems across the United States, (2023 Online Schools Guide). Learn more at www.allenuniversity.edu.

