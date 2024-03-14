Kingdom Winds and Leah Outten Release “The Sixteenth Year”—A Powerful Book on Unplanned Pregnancy and Adoption
Leah’s Powerful New Memoir Extends Her Mission to Provide Inspiration, Encouragement, and Hope to Others
Leah is an incredible storyteller, and I experienced so many emotions as I devoured this book. This story is a gift to anyone who needs redemption and desires to extend grace to others.”GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingdom Winds Publishing is pleased to announce the release of The Sixteenth Year — a powerful memoir by Leah Outten, a well-known and popular voice in the adoption community. The book has received rave reviews, with many readers expressing how it offered inspiration, encouragement, and hope.
— Kristen, Amazon Reviewer
Fueled by her personal experiences which she details in the book, Leah has devoted her life to helping, encouraging, supporting, and advising others as a writer, speaker, coach, and advocate. In addition to being a contributing writer for and featured guest on Focus on the Family, she has also been featured on national platforms such as Epoch Times, LiveAction, and HuffPost.
Tori Shaw, President of They Are Not Forgotten, and author of I Had A Secret For Seventeen Years and Free Indeed offered, “Leah is an inspiration to everyone she encounters. She is talented, authentic, and passionate.”
This shows through in her new book as Leah beautifully shares her testimony with authenticity and vulnerability to help others. She explains, “The Sixteenth Year follows not only my pregnancy and adoption story but is my testimony of how God has used these pieces of my life to heal, grow, and now help others. Within these pages is my path toward authentic healing to be able to walk in freedom, not victimhood.”
One Amazon reviewer wrote, “This book is a beautiful story of how the hardships the author went through were used for good by God. The book is well written. A MUST READ for anyone connected to adoption - adoptee, birth mom, or those who work with or are related to them.”
Many readers have described the book as a beautiful story that is beautifully told. One reviewer wrote, “Leah is an incredible storyteller, and I experienced so many emotions as I devoured this book. This story is a gift to anyone who needs redemption and desires to extend grace to others.”
Amy Ford, Embrace Grace President and Help Her Be Brave author, endorsed the book, saying, “The Sixteenth Year is a powerful book of a birth mom’s brave journey to choose to place her baby for adoption. Not only will you be inspired by Leah’s personal story, you will hear a refreshingly honest perspective of her adoption process beginning from pregnancy, through birth and leading to her bond with her teenage daughter today. Leah’s courage is contagious!!”
You can learn more about Leah and The Sixteenth Year: An Open Adoption Memoir, as well as download a sample or purchase your copy, by visiting the book’s dedicated landing page. It is available in paperback and eBook versions through the Kingdom Winds Store or Amazon.com.
Leah is currently accepting bookings for interviews and speaking engagements through the Media Inquiries link on that same page or via her own website, LeahOutten.com.
Kingdom Winds began operations in 2018 through Kingdom Winds Publishing. Later that year, the new enterprise launched KingdomWinds.com—its groundbreaking multimedia digital platform featuring the works of the Kingdom Winds Collective—a formal alliance of Christian creatives and ministries.
Kingdom Winds Publishing is currently accepting new manuscript submissions from both first-time and established authors. And, for a limited time, authors are eligible to receive a bundle of additional services at no cost, including a custom book landing page as well as social media and KingdomWinds.com promotions. Interested authors can learn more about the Limited Time Offer and much more at KingdomWindsPublishing.com.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Kingdom Winds LLC, based in Greenville, South Carolina, is a multifaceted start-up enterprise dedicated to empowering, supporting, and propelling Christian creatives and ministries. At the core is KingdomWinds.com, our innovative digital platform that integrates rich content with an Amazon-style marketplace to showcase the works of the Kingdom Winds Collective—a formal alliance of Christian authors, musicians, podcast producers, filmmakers, and ministries. We surround this with Kingdom-focused service offerings, including publishing, marketing, and graphic design. Our mission is to advance the Kingdom through the power of alliance, value-added support, and providing a platform to expand reach, influence, and success.
Elizabeth Suess, Co-Founder
Kingdom Winds
+1 704-293-3843
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram