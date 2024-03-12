‘Savvy Living Real Estate’ TV Show to Air in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Other Prime U.S. Markets

Host Merilee Kern, MBA

Weekend daytime talk show features interviews with realtors, brokers, clients, designers, vendors and more plus property listings, home life products & services

This PR exposure provides ongoing publicity leverage for experts and brands. Even after the episode airs, the resulting video can be utilized in sales, marketing and business development efforts,” — Merilee Kern, MBA

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Savvy Living, a fun and fast-paced weekend daytime lifestyle TV show, today announced that its spinoff Real Estate-focused edition of the program is poised to air in key markets throughout the U.S. including, but not limited to, South Florida, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Tampa, Atlanta, San Diego and elsewhere.

This info-tainment formatted show helps real estate-minded viewers end their weekends informed and enlightened with the latest residential property buying and selling tips, trends and listings as well as products, solutions and services to ease and enhance home life. View an episode of Savvy Living Real Estate edition online at https://youtu.be/RTB1YPpcIw0

The program fields booking requests for those seeking to have their agent, broker, expert, agency, property, business, listings, products and/or services featured. Interviews can be a Zoom, SMT, look live or pre-tape with a thought leader. Or, the charismatic host, Merilee Kern, MBA, herself showcases brands and solutions with key message points and attention-getting visuals.

Savvy Living Real Estate edition is also available as a “show takeover” whereby the expert, brand or company can take advantage of the entire 30 or 60--minutes of airtime, within which the show can feature broker, realtor, buyer, seller, vendor and other interviews; client testimonials; vendor tips; for sale listing spotlights; sizzle videos; and more.

“This kind of PR exposure provides publicity leverage for experts and brands as it relates to increased visibility and credibility, sales funnel risk relievers, social media leverage and verification, personal or corporate branding, image/credential boosting and other points of motivation—all capitalizing the marketplace power, authority and reach of being featured on TV,” said Kern.

“Even after the episode airs and the guest or brand gleans the publicity value from that actualized TV coverage, their marketing engine can then leverage the archive video we provide as an enduring PR asset they can continue to utilize in their sales, marketing and business development efforts,” Kern continues. “This includes in their newsletter, emailers, web site press room, social media, google ads, web site landing page/home page/sales funnel, and more. In fact, I wrote an article on Newsweek.com on how to continue benefitting from such archival TV footage.” (https://www.newsweek.com/8-ways-parlay-your-tv-feature-amplified-publicity-1735270)

Those interest in booking details can contact the show via its Web site at www.SavvyLiving.tv.

About The Host

Merilee Kern, MBA is an internationally-regarded TV spokesperson, publicist, brand strategist and journalist who reports on cultural shifts and trends as well as noteworthy industry change makers, movers, shakers and innovators across all categories, both B2C and B2B. This includes field experts and thought leaders, brands, products, services, destinations and events. Merilee is Founder, Executive Editor and Producer of “The Luxe List” as well as Host of the “Savvy Living” lifestyle TV show as well as the “Savvy Ventures” business TV show that airs nationally on FOX Business TV and Bloomberg TV. As a prolific lifestyle, travel, dining and leisure industry voice of authority and tastemaker, Merilee keeps her finger on the pulse of the marketplace in search of new and innovative must-haves and exemplary experiences at all price points, from the affordable to the extreme. Her work reaches multi-millions worldwide via broadcast TV (her own shows and copious others on which she appears) as well as a myriad of print and online publications. As a highly regarded business expert, Merilee’s thought leadership articles have been featured with Forbes.com (https://tinyurl.com/ForbesMerilee), Newsweek.com, FastCompany.com, RollingStone.com and over 450 other media outlets worldwide. Connect with her at www.TheLuxeList.com and www.SavvyLiving.tv / Instagram www.Instagram.com/MerileeKern / Twitter www.Twitter.com/MerileeKern / Facebook www.Facebook.com/MerileeKernOfficial / LinkedIN www.LinkedIn.com/in/MerileeKern.

'Savvy Living Real Estate' TV Show