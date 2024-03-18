Pathways Neuro Pharma Inc. Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dr. Brad Thompson as Chief Technology Officer
Pathways Neuro Pharma Inc. is committed to pushing the boundaries of neuroscientific research and addressing unmet medical needs in neurological disorders.
Dr. Thompson's unparalleled experience, strategic acumen, and proven success in biotechnology will undoubtedly enhance our ability to innovate and advance groundbreaking neurological therapeutics.”WEST CHESTER , PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES , March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathways Neuro Pharma Inc., a pioneering biotechnology company specializing in innovative neurological therapeutics, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Brad Thompson as its Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Thompson, a seasoned biotech professional with an illustrious 39-year career, brings a wealth of expertise in immunotherapy, oncology, infectious disease, autoimmune diseases, and gene therapy.
— Anthony Mack
As the CEO and Founder of Wyvern Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kickshaw Ventures Ltd. based in Calgary, AB, Dr. Thompson has been at the forefront of biotechnology ventures for nearly four decades. His distinguished career includes 23 years as CEO of two NASDAQ-listed biotech companies and the founding or co-founding of 18 biotech companies, with nine successfully going public and five acquired by other companies.
An influential figure in the life sciences sector, Dr. Thompson's primary areas of interest have been autoimmune disease, oncology, and infectious disease. His extensive experience spans academia, government research, and industry, making him a well-known and respected leader in the field.
Commenting on Dr. Thompson's appointment, Anthony Mack, CEO of Pathways Neuro Pharma Inc., remarked, "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Brad Thompson to our leadership team. His unparalleled experience, strategic acumen, and proven success in biotechnology will undoubtedly enhance our ability to innovate and advance groundbreaking neurological therapeutics."
Dr. Thompson, reflecting on his new role, stated, "Joining Pathways Neuro Pharma Inc. is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the development of transformative solutions in neurological healthcare. I am eager to collaborate with the talented team at Pathways and drive progress in addressing unmet medical needs."
About Pathways Neuro Pharma, Inc.
Pathways Neuro Pharma, Inc. is a leading innovator in neuropharmacology, dedicated to pioneering solutions for neurological disorders through cutting-edge research and development. The company is actively developing the first pharmaceutical treatments targeting the brain pathways regulating and controlling the root causes of alcoholism, substance abuse, depression, and associated neurological conditions.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements about our future results, strategies, and objectives. These statements are based on our current expectations, assumptions, and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. We acknowledge the dynamic nature of our industry and the emergence of new risks. Our ability to predict all risks is limited, and actual results may differ from those anticipated. We encourage stakeholders to consider these factors when evaluating forward-looking statements.
Warren Lau, General Manager
Pathways Neuro Pharma Inc.
+1 832-758-7488
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other