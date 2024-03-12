Campanologist Carl Scott Zimmerman Named to Order of St. Dunstan

Paul Ashe (right) presents Order of St. Dunstan credentials to campanologist Carl Scott Zimmerman in St. Louis, Missouri.

The honor recognizes men and women of distinction who have rendered uncommon service to bell heritage, bell making, bell ringing, or bell appreciation.

[Carl] is an inescapable force in campanology, to whom anyone who has even a passing interest in bells is indebted.” — Paul Ashe, Director, National Bell Festival

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Bell Festival is pleased to announce the accession of Carl Scott Zimmerman to the Order of St. Dunstan. The Order of St. Dunstan is an honor presented annually to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the field of campanology, the study of bells.

Meet campanologist Carl Scott Zimmerman:

Carl Scott Zimmerman is the editor and publisher of TowerBells.org, an ever-expanding catalogue of notable bells, tower bell instruments, and the foundries that made them. He is a recognized authority on bells across North America, with a particular emphasis on the history of early bell founders in the St. Louis, Missouri, area.

Mr. Zimmerman began his instruction on the carillon, a musical instrument of at least 23 harmonically-tuned bells, at Trinity College, Hartford, before becoming Assistant Carillonneur of the college for three years. He then studied carillon with Ronald Barnes for two years, and in 1962 became a Carillonneur member of the Guild of Carillonneurs in North America (GCNA).

His duties as a weather officer in the U.S. Air Force, followed by a second career as a computer systems analyst, kept him from ever being close enough to a carillon to be its primary player, but his fascination with bells endured. He authored several articles on the carillons of North America for GCNA publications, served two terms on its Board of Directors, and was deeply involved with the launch of its first website for over a decade and a half.

Mr. Zimmerman was one of two American representatives on an international committee for carillon keyboard standardization, the first project of the World Carillon Federation (WCF). Later, he was named a GCNA delegate to the WCF and now serves as its treasurer and a member of its Executive Committee.

When his church was given a set of handbells, Mr. Zimmerman became a handbell ringer and director. He has since rung in or directed other church-based handbell choirs, and was a charter member of the Gateway Ringers – the first auditioned community handbell ensemble in the St. Louis area.

Happily married for more than 55 years, he and his late wife shared two children who in turn brought six grandchildren. He continues his campanology studies and, in addition to bell-related interests, has been a volunteer church musician for most of his life, either in the choir loft or at the keyboard. He sings with the St. Louis Symphony Chorus.

Reflecting on Mr. Zimmerman’s contributions to campanology:

“I can think of no one who better embodies the spirit of the Order of St. Dunstan than Carl,” said Paul Ashe, director of the National Bell Festival. “His rigorous investigations into bells and bell history are surpassed only by the generosity with which he shares his findings. If I have a question about a bell or foundry, I turn to him. When I get worried that I bother him too much and ask someone else instead, I am invariably advised to go back and ‘Ask Carl.’ He is an inescapable force in campanology, to whom anyone who has even a passing interest in bells is indebted.”

What is the Order of St. Dunstan?

Named for the patron saint of bell ringers, the Order of St. Dunstan recognizes men and women of distinction who have rendered uncommon service to bell heritage, bell making, bell ringing, or bell appreciation. The honor is presented annually during the National Bell Festival to recognize leaders in artistry, performance, community building, foundry science, historical research, record keeping, and philanthropy – and those who work tirelessly to keep bells resounding for generations to come. The honor is administered by the National Bell Festival.

What is the National Bell Festival?

The National Bell Festival rings in the New Year with community events across the United States and across the world. The organization also commissions new bell installations and works to restore historical bells and bell towers to their former thundering glory.

The National Bell Festival’s work supports the United Nations’ Global Goal No. 11 for Sustainable Development: Protecting the World’s Cultural and Natural Heritage, and is led by an all-volunteer team of campanologists and bell enthusiasts. The organization maintains a website at Bells.org for additional information.