Acupuncture Clinic in Tarpon Springs now owned by Dr. Steffani Corey
White Crane Clinic Welcomes New Owner, Dr. Steffani Corey, AP DOM, to Lead Acclaimed Acupuncture Practice in Tarpon Springs, Florida
Where Ancient Knowledge Meets Modern Healing”TARPON SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- White Crane Clinic, a renowned acupuncture center specializing in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Steffani Corey, AP DOM, as its new owner. Founded in May of 1988, White Crane Clinic has been a trusted provider of holistic healthcare services in Tarpon Springs, Florida, offering acupuncture, Chinese herbal medicine, homeopathic injections, and massage therapy.
Dr. Corey, a distinguished board-certified doctor of Oriental Medicine, officially assumed ownership of the clinic in July 2020. A graduate of the esteemed East West College of Natural Medicine in Sarasota, FL, Dr. Corey brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for integrative medicine to her role as owner and practitioner at White Crane Clinic.
With four board certifications in Acupuncture, Oriental Medicine, Bio-Medicine, and Chinese Herbology, Dr. Corey is committed to providing comprehensive and personalized care to her patients. Her journey into alternative therapies began during nursing school, and over the past decade, she has remained dedicated to a holistic approach to healthcare.
"I am thrilled to lead White Crane Clinic into its next chapter of growth and excellence," said Dr. Corey. "My goal is to integrate both Eastern and Western treatment modalities to ensure that our patients receive the highest quality of care tailored to their individual needs."
In addition to her extensive training and experience in traditional Chinese medicine, Dr. Corey has pursued further education in injection therapy, facial acupuncture, and bio-identical hormones. Her commitment to ongoing professional development underscores her dedication to staying at the forefront of holistic healthcare practices.
Acupuncture is a key component of the comprehensive healthcare services offered at White Crane Clinic. Originating from ancient Chinese medicine, acupuncture involves the insertion of thin needles into specific points on the body to stimulate energy flow, known as Qi, and promote healing. This centuries-old practice has been found to effectively treat a wide range of ailments, including but not limited to chronic pain, migraines, anxiety, depression, insomnia, digestive disorders, and infertility. By harnessing the body's natural healing abilities, acupuncture aims to restore balance and harmony, addressing not only the symptoms but also the underlying causes of illness. At White Crane Clinic, Dr. Corey utilizes acupuncture as part of an integrative approach to healthcare, tailoring treatments to meet the unique needs of each patient.
White Crane Clinic is conveniently located at 210 S Pinellas Ave Suite 112, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689. Patients can schedule appointments by calling 727-942-4249.
For more information about White Crane Clinic and its services, visit www.whitecraneclinic.com.
