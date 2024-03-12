Education Through Music Gala 2024
Celebrating Music Education with Award-Winning Music ArtistsNEW YORK, NY, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Education Through Music (ETM), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing music education to underserved students in New York City, announces its highly anticipated 2024 Gala: Making Music, Changing Lives.
The annual Gala serves as a cornerstone event for ETM, bringing together supporters, advocates, and community leaders in celebration of the transformative power of music in education. This year's Gala will be held on Thursday, May 16 at 583 Park Avenue in NYC and will proudly be honoring the following individuals:
● John Vazquez - Global Head of Workplace and Real Estate at Paramount Global
● Adrienne Eliza Bailon-Houghton - Emmy Award-Winning Artist & TV Host
● Israel Houghton - Grammy-Award Winning Artist
Founded in 1991, ETM has been a champion of music education in under-resourced New York City public schools, providing over 8 million hours of instruction. Their programs impact the lives of over 20,000 students weekly.
"We are thrilled to host the 2024 Education Through Music Gala, celebrating our continued commitment to providing high-quality music education to students in under-resourced schools," said Dr. Janice Weinman, CEO of Education Through Music. "Music has the unique ability to inspire, uplift, and unite people from all walks of life, and this gala allows us to showcase the incredible impact it has on the lives of our students."
The Education Through Music Gala 2024 promises to be an inspiring evening of entertainment, philanthropy, and advocacy, highlighting the importance of music education in shaping the lives of young people. The event will be emceed by hip-hop icon, Sway Calloway. By supporting this event, attendees will directly contribute to ETM's mission of ensuring that every child has access to a quality music education.
For more information about the Education Through Music Gala 2024 and to purchase tickets, please visit give.etmonline.org/ETMGala24.
About Education Through Music
Education Through Music (ETM) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing high-quality music education to underserved students in New York City. Since its founding in 1991, ETM has provided over 8 million hours of music instruction in NYC public schools, reaching over 20,000 children weekly. Through its comprehensive programs, ETM aims to enhance students' academic performance and general development by promoting the use of music as a tool for learning and self-expression.
