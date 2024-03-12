Kenneth Moses Mitchell's "Help Me To Live Right: Volume 1" Joins London Book Fair
Author offers messages of faith for believers of all faiths in order to live betterDETROIT, MIAMI, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set to debut in the London Book Fair this coming March 12 to 14, 2024 in Olympia, London, Kenneth Moses Mitchell's "Help Me To Live Right: Volume 1" is a religious book that, according to author, aims to show readers the meaning of "realligion" instead of "religion." He transcends the boundaries between sects and faiths to provide a universal message for all God's people.
Mitchell says his perspective is a whole new world order for everyone, a brick to build a new path, a new beginning for anyone who wants a second chance at life. According to the author it took him more than six years to complete but the result has been worth it. He says he has received many testimonies from people attesting that "Help Me To Live Right: Volume 1" has helped them in their lives.
With "Help Me To Live Right: Volume 1" Mitchell aims to help readers overcome religious divisions and find commonality in various faiths in order to live in harmony and practice their beliefs in peace while creating a larger more interconnected flock freed from the boundaries of sectarian differences. At the same time his book provides guidance, showing readers how to avoid or repel negative and dark forces that might sway them from living properly and endanger them spiritually.
"We are not from your world {Earth}. our minds/hearts are from heaven. our flesh is from the earth. Once you read the miracle book "Help Me To Live Right By Kenneth Moses Mitchell" your eyes will open and ears will hear. We will begin a good works among you. Michael/Gabriel are here in the flesh." Mitchell says.
