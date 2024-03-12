482d Fighter Wing welcomes first resilience integrator

The 482d Fighter Wing has taken a critical step forward in supporting the well-being and resilience of its personnel with the appointment of Master Sgt. Misael Hidalgo as its first Resilience Integrator as of February 28, 2024.

Hidalgo's role involves updating units on available resources, serving as a liaison with Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) on resiliency matters, and fostering a culture that encourages help-seeking, consistent messaging on mental health and peer support in times of distress. This role underscores the wing's commitment to nurturing care, support, and resilience among both military members and civilians by identifying community needs, and ensuring access to essential resources.

"I guess I'm a maintainer at heart, so I want to fix things," Hidalgo said. "I know a little bit of a pulse of this base and what needs to happen to help fix it."

He believes his dedication and understanding of the wing's dynamics are crucial in enhancing the resilience of Homestead Air Reserve Base members.

"If something happens during the week and you don't have the necessary representation or you're not sure whom to go to, we can sit down and talk, and then I can point you in the right direction of what agency can help you the best," Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo emphasized his goal is to "prevent harm (stressors) before it happens to ourselves or others," highlighting his proactive approach to tackling challenges head-on.

To support this goal, below is a list resources available for a wide range of needs for military and civilian personnel alike:

Spouse/Family Resources: Assistance for military families and spouses, reinforcing the resilience of family units.

Workforce Resources: Support aimed at enhancing the well-being and productivity of both military and civilian members of the Air Force community.

Suicide Prevention: Comprehensive programs and initiatives focused on suicide prevention.

SAPR (Sexual Assault Prevention and Response): Essential support and resources for sexual assault victims, fostering a safe environment for all.

Domestic Violence Survivor Support: Support for survivors of domestic violence, promoting healing and resilience.

DPH (Deployment Health): Resources supporting the health and well-being of personnel before, during, and after deployments.

The creation of the Resilience Integrator position with Hidalgo at the helm signifies the wing's dedication to supporting the personnel who contribute to our mission.