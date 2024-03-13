BoomPress Enhances SEO for The Draft Network
EINPresswire.com/ -- BoomPress’ ability to help Search Engine Optimization (SEO) has enabled one of its newest clients to boost visibility. This has aided them in reaching the top of the search charts on Google.
“BoomPress has helped us quicken our content loading times, boosted SEO searchability, and made our site easily navigable through the built-in search function and the homepage design options,” said Jaime Eisner, COO of The Draft Network, an NFL Draft coverage site.
The Draft Network launched on BoomPress in early January and enjoyed an easy experience joining BoomPress’ platform.
“BoomPress has helped us streamline content for our users through a fast, easily navigable website design that was created and launched quick and seamlessly,” Eisner added.
The ability to enhance SEO is a major part of BoomPress as a business, and it’s vital in the ever-crowded NFL Draft space.
BoomPress prioritized SEO throughout the platform’s development, optimizing the loading of pages, data, and images for speed. The templates were designed to have an emphasis on speed and layout to focus on Google’s SEO metrics. BoomPress adheres to the industry standards for meta data and accessibility.
"At BoomPress, our commitment to SEO excellence is reflected in our platform's seamless integration of back end SEO elements,” said Melissa Lloyd, Client Services & Engagement Manager at BoomPress. “Additionally, we empower our clients with the knowledge and tools to master effective best practices, ensuring SEO proficiency that drives visibility and user engagement."
In essence, BoomPress not only prioritizes the importance of SEO but also sets a gold standard for user experience through meticulous attention to the industry, solidifying The Draft Network’s online presence.
