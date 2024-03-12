Sen. Nick Miller and Rep. Peter Schweyer Announce Canal Park Boat Launch to Receive Funding to Upgrade Site Plan and Engineering Design  

March 12, 2024 − Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) and Rep. Peter Schweyer (D-Lehigh) today announced that Canal Park in Allentown will receive a grant for the boat launch upgrade site plan and engineering design from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

“Access to the Lehigh River and Lehigh Canal is a huge benefit of Canal Park, allowing so many of our residents and visitors to enjoy the water,” said Miller. “This funding from the Boating Facility Grant will help us plan to renovate the boat launch.”

Funds for this program come mainly from boat registration fees and state motorboat fuels taxes. Facilities developed with Boating Facility Grants must remain open to the public and free of charge for 25 years.

“As someone who spends time on the river during the summer months, I know firsthand how wonderful the river is recreationally,” said Schweyer. “This funding will allow the city of Allentown to take the first steps toward improving the boat launch site, ensuring that more folks can spend time on the Lehigh River, enjoying the beautiful waterfront in Allentown.”

“It’s important to keep the boat launch updated so that future generations are able to enjoy it as we have,” Miller added. “The Lehigh Valley has no shortage of outdoor recreational opportunities, and we must maintain them for use for years to come.”

The park was awarded $50,000 from the grant, with the city of Allentown providing $50,200 toward the project. Eight entities received funding in this round of announcements, with more expected to be announced later in the year. These projects were all awarded $100,000 or less.

“We’re thrilled to receive funding to upgrade the Canal Park boat launch and parking area to safely accommodate the demand,” said Allentown Parks and Recreation Director Mandy Tolino. “This grant is a great first step to improving Canal Park and the boat launch, while also preserving the access to the Lehigh River that our residents have come to enjoy.”