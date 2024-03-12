Republic Bank Opens Applications for its Programme for Women Entrepreneurs

(Castries, Saint Lucia, March 12, 2024) – Republic Bank (EC) Limited (RBEC) is proud to announce that applications are now open for the third iteration of its Entrepreneurs Business Builder (EBB) Programme. The EBB, launched throughout the Region in 2022, is a training programme designed to help Caribbean women entrepreneurs attain the skills required to develop tech-enabled, sustainable, profitable enterprises.

For its third cohort, the Bank is seeking applications from women entrepreneurs from across the Caribbean region who own or operate a Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) business for at least two years, and who seek to grow or scale up their operations.

The EBB Programme, developed and facilitated by Business and People Development Associates (BPD), a Regional company offering personal and business development support, and funded through the Bank’s Power to Make a Difference Programme, was specially created with women entrepreneurs in mind. The programme offers an intensive training and mentorship course to over 80 women from territories across the Region where Republic Bank operates.

Kelly Mitchell, Marketing Specialist for RBEC explained the significance of this programme to women in the Eastern Caribbean. “The Bank saw the need to help develop women in business as we recognized that while they have many brilliant ideas, they often do not get the support needed to move forward, Therefore, we felt it necessary to provide this training program so that they can develop their ideas into thriving businesses”.

Applications for the programme opened on International Women’s Day (IWD), March 8, 2024. CARICOM Secretary General, Dr. Carla Barnett, congratulated Republic Bank on championing such an initiative. Describing the programme as bold and important, she noted the parallels between the EBB and the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day.

“The theme, “Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress” places the spotlight on the critical role women play in the development of their communities and countries. Opening the way for more women to become entrepreneurs, is one way to propel the economic and social advancement of our countries,” she noted. “Women in the Caribbean have long been involved in business, especially small businesses focusing on self-employment to “make ends meet” through cottage industries, now known as micro enterprises, in areas such as agro-processing, catering, personal care and trading. The Entrepreneurs Business Builders Programme can, therefore, assist women to build scale and sustainability in their business enterprises”.

The EBB aims to empower women with the whole ambit of business skills including business development, marketing, bookkeeping, and leadership which will allow them to take an idea and transform it into something great. The programme will begin formally in May and run for five months until October 2024. The deadline for applications is March 31, 2024.

To apply to the Entrepreneurs Business Builder Programme, please visit www.republictt.com/ebb.