ReMindful Living Founder Profiled in Natural Awakenings; Set To Display Product at Club Pilates in Houston on March 16

We are constantly on the go, unaware of the stress created by our busy lives. If we can change one life through our reminders, then we have had a positive impact on the world.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erika Perez, a Jungian certified life coach and founder of ReMindful Living, has been profiled in Natural Awakenings Magazine, Houston's only lifestyle of sustainability and health publication.
Perez is also set to display her Reminders, which are static-cling buttons that serve as visible queues to stay mindful, at Club Pilates at the Shops on Memorial in Houston, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, on March 16.
“We’re excited to attract so much attention from the local media as well as partners like Club Pilates, which attracts a health-conscious clientele,” said Perez, who frequently visits the Club Pilates on Memorial Drive.
Perez has offices in Houston and Austin, where she has also been introducing the reminders, which can be attached to any flat surface, such as a phone, rear-view mirror, or refrigerator, in that health-conscious community.
“The timing has never been better to introduce new ways to create opportunities for mindfulness,” she said. “We are constantly on the go, unaware of the stress created by our busy lives. If we can change one life through our reminders, then we have had a positive impact on the world.”
Perez’s exposure in Natural Awakenings Magazine comes after she received other media attention from outlets, such as Good Morning Latin America (https://www.goodmorninglatinamerica.com/article/683148910-study-points-to-benefits-of-combining-mindfulness-and-exercise-expert-ids-five-ways-to-be-more-mindful-while-exercising), where she commented on a study that linked exercise and mindfulness to better mental health.
ABOUT ERIKA PEREZ
Erika Perez, a Jungian-certified life coach, started ReMindful Living in 2023.
Like other people, she has faced many hardships in life, such as trauma, divorce, grief, and health problems. These experiences created a foundation of inner strength within Perez that resides within her to this day. They also fueled her passion to create ReMindful Living.
Her self-growth journey started 15 years ago, and she is continuously finding different ways to integrate mindfulness to her daily life and to share these with others.
That journey continued well into 2020, when COVID began impacting the world. At that point, Perez turned inward. She appreciated how “the pause” from the so-called “rat race” created an opportunity for people to explore mindfulness. Perez began thinking about how people could bring a higher level of consciousness to their lives in a post-COVID world, leading to conceptualization of a product line that would re-mind people to be mindful.
She then used the next three years to enhance her qualifications. Perez became Reiki certified and experimented with various consciousness-promoting modalities. She then moved to the United States in early in 2021 and shortly thereafter worked in the spa industry as a supervisor at the Houstonian, where Perez continued to research the wellness industry and conceptualize Re-Mindful.
In the spring of 2023, she undertook an exhaustive 6-month certification course with Creative Minds.
Upon completion of the coaching certification course in September, Perez began final preparations for the launch of ReMindful Living. She is driven by the desire “to identify and embrace practices that resonate with my soul and that the best way to give back to the universe and my teachers is by sharing these products and services that make a difference in people’s lives.”
