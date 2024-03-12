Dedication Ceremony Celebrates Four New Habitat Homeowners in Middletown, DE

Turning Dreams into Reality with Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County (Habitat NCC) is proud to announce the Dedication ceremony for four new Habitat homeowners in Middletown, DE. This event marks a significant milestone for these families, as they receive the keys to their new homes and embark on a journey of stability and empowerment.

Event details

Date: March 14th, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM

Location: 117/117a & 119/119a East Lake St, Middletown, DE 19709

“It has never been more important, with the affordable housing deficit, to create new affordable homeownership opportunities for working families,” said Kevin Smith, CEO of Habitat NCC. “This project in Middletown (Grace Point II) does just that; adding four new homes, while continuing our focus of revitalizing neighborhoods.”

The unwavering perseverance of the homeowners who diligently partnered with Habitat NCC in the homeownership program was key to making these homes a reality, alongside the dedicated volunteers who contributed their time and effort to the construction site.

Habitat NCC extends heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors whose generous support made this project possible: New Castle County, Welfare and Crestlea Foundations, Comenity Bank, Laffey McHugh Foundation, Milton and Hattie Kutz Foundation, Crystal Trust, WSFS Bank, New Century Club, and the Marmot Foundation.

About Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County

Since 1986, Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County (Habitat NCC) has built over 290 homes and served over 1,000 families. Committed to changing lives and landscapes, Habitat NCC provides affordable housing solutions for low-income families, engages residents in improving their neighborhoods, free critical home repairs to preserve existing homeownership, including interventions so older adults can age in place, and conducts financial literacy and home maintenance education.

For more information, please visit www.habitatncc.org or contact development@habitat.org.