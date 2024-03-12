Davis Street Community Center Announces Retirement Event and Launch of the Rose Padilla Johnson Fund

Davis Street Community Center is proud to announce the retirement of its esteemed CEO, Rose Padilla Johnson, after 32 ½ years of dedicated service.

SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Davis Street Community Center is proud to announce a momentous occasion in its history as it celebrates the retirement of its esteemed CEO, Rose Padilla Johnson, after 32 ½ years of dedicated service. The retirement event, scheduled for Thursday April 11th, from 5pm to 8:30pm, will be a tribute to Rose's unwavering commitment to transforming lives and communities.

Rose Padilla Johnson's legacy at Davis Street spans back to 1991, when the organization operated within the humble confines of San Leandro First Christian Church at 1190 Davis Street. From its modest beginnings of offering food and clothing, Davis Street has undergone a remarkable transformation under her stewardship. Today, it stands as a cornerstone of the community, housing San Leandro's newest Federally Qualified Health Center, facilitating Alternative Payment Programs for free childcare, and providing essential services for adults with disabilities—all under one expansive roof at 3081 Teagarden Street. Yet, amidst its growth and diversification, Davis Street remains faithful to its foundational mission of addressing basic community needs. The organization continues to distribute bags of fresh food and produce daily, ensuring that no one in the community goes hungry. Rose Padilla Johnson's unwavering dedication has not only lifted individuals and families out of poverty but has also fostered a nurturing environment where all members of the community can thrive, regardless of their circumstances.

Recognized for her exceptional contributions to the community, Rose Padilla Johnson has received numerous accolades, including the Community Impact Lab Award and the prestigious title of 2015 Woman of the Year in the 18th Assembly District.

To honor Rose's enduring legacy, The Davis Street Foundation is delighted to unveil the establishment of the Rose Padilla Johnson Legacy Fund. This fund will serve as a perpetual source of support for Davis Street and its vital programs, safeguarding Rose's visionary mission for generations to come.

"As we embark on a new chapter in Davis Street's history, the creation of the Rose Padilla Johnson Legacy Fund marks a profound milestone. This fund embodies our gratitude for Rose's tireless leadership and embodies our pledge to continue her legacy of empowerment and support for our community." - Gordon Galvan, Board President

The retirement celebration will take place at San Leandro’s Net Zero Building, 14600 Catalina Street, San Leandro; and, we invite members of the San Leandro community and beyond to join us in commemorating Rose's achievements and raising funds to continue Davis Street's mission. Your support is vital in helping us meet the growing needs of families and individuals facing the unique challenges of today.

For more information about the retirement event, the Davis Street Foundation, or to purchase tickets, please contact Reed Milnes at rmilnes@davisstreet.org.

About Davis Street Community Center:

Davis Street is a nonprofit organization serving low-income families and seniors in the San Leandro, San Lorenzo, Castro Valley, Ashland, Cherryland, and the Eden area. Services include medical, dental, and behavioral health care, services for adults with disabilities, food and clothing assistance, subsidized child care, and housing.

Media Contact:

Grace LemMon

Marketing and Communications Coordinator

(510)347-4620x108

glemmon@davisstreet.org