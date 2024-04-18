House of Craven's Invitation to Consign Luxury Items for the Next Online Miami | Palm Beach Auction

House of Craven | Luxury Palm Beach Auction House

Do you have a unique or luxury item over $500 in value? To maximize value at Auction, look no further than Miami and Palm Beach's House of Craven.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Welcome to the House of Craven, where the mission is to cultivate a dynamic online marketplace where exceptional items find their rightful owners and transparency reigns supreme. The "Modernity Meets Antiquity" tagline encompasses the vision and global brand proposition for the premier Auction House, providing fully curated Auction and Estate Acquisition Services in South Florida. House of Craven is dedicated to providing a platform that not only connects buyers and sellers, but also sets a new standard for integrity and innovation in the auction industry, and thus, the famous tagline is: “Join the Bidding Frenzy!”

The House of Craven Miami and West Palm Beach offices accept consignments for 2024 auctions that reach a global audience of collectors or in a Private Treaty Sale with the new mobile App on iOS and Android. House of Craven does not accept items under $500 in value. Please contact our office for complimentary auction estimates, sale inquiries and estate services.​

House of Craven holds regular Miami | Palm Beach auctions online, offering a wide variety of unique items to qualified Bidders around the world. The online auctions include major categories: Fine Art, Jewelry, Asian Art & Antiques, Furniture and Decorative Arts, Silver, Mid-Century Modern Design, Luxury Accessories and Couture, and more. House of Craven covers all of South Florida from Boca Raton, Coral Gables, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Miami Beach, Palm Beach, and West Palm Beach.

THE PROCESS IS SIMPLE. Consigning with House of Craven is easy for the next Auction on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

1. Submit photos and information via the Consignment Consideration Form or by emailing: craven@houseofcraven.com. The office will get back to you quickly with thoughts on suitability and Auction value. Each item must have a minimum valuation of $500.

2. Complete the consignment contract (Online Consignment Contract: PDF) and Drop-off, schedule a pick-up in South Florida, or ship your accepted items to our West Palm Beach Warehouse.

3. House of Craven will professionally photograph, catalog and market your items.

4. Get paid! House of Craven pays out consignors within 30 days or as soon as their outstanding balance has been paid by Buyer.

House of Craven welcomes the opportunity to review your works. The next auction is Saturday, May 18, 2024 and starts at 12:00 PM EST (Noon). There will also be Auctions in July, September and December 2024.

Future Auction Dates:

May 18, 2024 - Spring Modern ART + Design Auction - 12PM EST (NOON)

July 20, 2024 - Summer Modern ART + Design Auction (Timed)

September 20, 2024 - Fall Modern Art + Design Auction

December 7 - 8, 2024 - 2 Day Event | Best of Art Basel and Art Week

ABOUT HOUSE OF CRAVEN LUXURY AUCTION HOUSE MIAMI | PALM BEACH:

House of Craven is headquartered in Miami, Florida, but is rapidly expanding – with plans to open several regional offices throughout the United States in 2024 | 2025. Beyond the recent West Palm Beach, Florida commercial real estate acquisitions, including a warehouse, offices, showroom and event space, House of Craven plans to open an office in Charleston | Kiawah Island, South Carolina in 2024. House of Craven looks forward to sharing Auction knowledge and experience with you. Whether you are looking to buy or sell, House of Craven is here to help.

CONTACT US:

W: www.houseofcraven.com

E: craven@houseofcraven.com

Free iOS and Android APP: Available for Free Download

About Miami Auction Headquarters:

“Florida Roots. Global Reach.” Headquartered in Miami, Florida, House of Craven is strategically situated to serve families and fiduciaries in all areas of the country auctioning items in Florida and South Carolina. House of Craven excels in presenting property from estates and collections to a vast network of the world’s leading private collectors, advisors, dealers and curators. With creative outreach in both traditional and digital media, House of Craven's Auctions are seen by buyers throughout the world.

Centrally located in the heart of Miami’s vibrant Brickell, House of Craven is the premier Auction House. Brickell is the city’s financial center, where glittering business towers and luxury condos and office towers over Biscayne Bay. Rooftop bars and surf ’n’ turf grills cater to the banking and business crowd, while the Art Galleries and fashionable boutiques in the Brickell City Centre attract chic locals.

68 SE 6TH St, Miami, FL 33131

NOTE: By Appointment Only.

About Palm Beach Offices and Warehouse:

House of Craven’s Palm Beach salesroom and gallery provides full Auction and Estate Services for the Palm Beach community and the greater east coast of Florida. House of Craven is dedicated to providing a platform that not only connects buyers and sellers, but also sets a new standard for integrity and innovation in the Auction industry; and thus, the famous tagline is: “Join the Bidding Frenzy!”

Centrally located in the heart of the city, House of Craven is steps from local arts institutions such as the Norton Museum of Art, Armory Art Center, and well-known galleries. Specialists with expertise in fine Fine Art, Jewelry & Watches, and Furniture & Decorative Arts work out of the Palm Beach office and warehouse, and serve clients interested in buying and selling both at auction and privately. The salesroom and warehouse hosts sale previews, special events, and live online auctions across major categories: Fine Art, Jewelry, Asian Art & Antiques, Furniture and Decorative Arts, Silver, Mid-Century Modern Design, Luxury Accessories and Couture, and more.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.houseofcraven.com.

LICENSING:

FL Auction License Number: AU5441

FL Auction Business License Number: AB4103

SC Auction License Number: 4915

SC Auction Business License Number: 4246 (AUCTION FIRM)

House of Craven | Warehouse

4421 Annette Street

West Palm Beach, FL

Note: By Appointment Only. Auction Pick-Up or Consignment Drop-off.

