Major Art Installation ‘Circle of Life’ by Gordon Huether Heralds Opening of Caesars Republic Scottsdale
Twelve-foot-high artwork is one of Huether’s newest site-specific projects in Arizona
Public artwork should stand the test of time. ‘Circle of Life’ expresses unity, timelessness, self-realization and relationships, echoing the ideals of Caesars Republic Scottsdale for years to come.”NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the opening this month of Caesars Republic Scottsdale, guests and visitors are being greeted by a monument sculpture at its entrance that provides a memorable visual icon and reflects the brand image of this newest Caesars resort. “Circle of Life” by artist Gordon Huether, is a 12-foot-high by 12-foot-wide stainless steel artwork highlighted by LED lights and encircled by a seating area for relaxation and enjoyment of the art, and for meeting friends and family.
— Gordon Huether
Said Huether, “Public artwork should stand the test of time, and the ‘Circle of Life’ expresses unity, timelessness, self-realization and relationships, echoing the ideals of Caesars Republic Scottsdale for its guests and visitors for years to come.”
The ‘Circle of Life’s large steel circle demonstrates strength and longevity, and its varying thickness – wider on the bottom, narrower on top – is intended to convey loyalty and survival, as in the expression of standing by someone “through thick and thin”. At the heart of the sculpture is a dynamic, color-changing sphere that juxtaposes the stability demonstrated in the stainless steel with the fluidity of everyday life. The sphere symbolizes completeness, unity, equality, and acceptance.
‘Circle of Life’ is one of several installations in the Phoenix area by Napa, CA-based artist Huether, including a 10-foot high entry-monument for the City of Peoria, ‘Barrel Cactus’ made of stainless steel and dichroic glass.
The new 11-story landmark Caesars Republic Scottsdale, located on the north side of Scottsdale Fashion Square mall, opened to the public March 6, 2024. A project of HCW Development, the resort property is a new lifestyle-hotel experience, and is the first non-gaming hotel from Caesars Entertainment in the US. The hotel features 265 guestrooms, 20,000 square feet of event space, a rooftop pool & lounge called SEVEN which overlooks Camelback Mountain, a Cleopatra’s Pool & Bar and two signature restaurants created by celebrated chef Giada De Laurentiis.
For information on the hotel, dining and reservations, visit www.caesars.com/caesars-republic-scottsdale. Huether’s artwork and more information can be found at www.gordonhuether.com.
About Gordon Huether Studio
Gordon Huether is a Napa, CA-based artist specializing in large-scale, site-specific permanent art installations. With hundreds of works across a decades-long career, Huether's most complex commission to date is the seven architecturally integrated installations for the Salt Lake City International Airport, completing in stages from 2020 to 2024. For more information, visit us at www.gordonhuether.com.
