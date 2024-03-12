Exclusive: Debut of Back Cover News Talk Show
Back Cover News Unveils Groundbreaking YouTube Talk Show Featuring Celebrities, Politicians, and Industry Leaders
There's a palpable hunger for greater diversity in news coverage. Too often, voices from marginalised communities are sidelined or ignored, but at Back Cover News, they take centre stage.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Back Cover News, the pioneering Black-owned news publisher and subsidiary of Back Cover Media PTY LTD, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its groundbreaking YouTube talk show, "Back Cover News."
— Mibenge Nsenduluka
The weekly show promises captivating interviews with a diverse array of guests, including celebrities, politicians, and industry leaders, spanning topics from politics and human rights to entertainment and beyond.
The debut episode sets the stage with an exclusive sit-down featuring Ugandan-Australian actor and influencer, Suzan Mutesi, who boasts 1 million Instagram followers and is often the subject of tabloid fodder. For the first time, Mutesi candidly discusses the viral paparazzi photos capturing her with a Hollywood icon, alongside her experiences in Sydney's dating scene and perspectives on media diversity in Australia.
Anchored by esteemed journalist Mibenge Nsenduluka, whose distinguished career boasts contributions to prominent publications such as The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald, The Australian, and The Daily Telegraph, "Back Cover News" promises engaging conversations with luminaries from around the globe. Nsenduluka's previous interviews with Hollywood heavyweights showcase her exceptional prowess in the realm of journalism.
Back Cover Media PTY LTD, founded by Nsenduluka in 2023, encompasses a digital website BACKCOVERNEWS.COM and an online talk show. It emerged as a response to the stark lack of diversity within Australian media.
With recent backing from the Meta Australian News Fund, which is managed by the Walkley Foundation on behalf of Meta, this revolutionary talk show is dedicated to amplifying voices from marginalised communities and reshaping the media narrative to combat negative stereotypes.
“I am thrilled to introduce our new talk show to the world, and its timing couldn't be more perfect,” Nsenduluka said.
“Across Australia, there's a palpable hunger for greater diversity in news coverage. Too often, voices from marginalised communities are sidelined or ignored, but at Back Cover News, they take centre stage.
“I'm genuinely excited to bring forth inspiring and inclusive content that resonates with audiences from all walks of life."
CLICK HERE for media assets
YouTube talk show link: https://www.youtube.com/@backcovermedia
For more information, including press interviews and episode previews, please get in touch.
Media Contact:
Email: contact@backcovermedia.com
Phone: 0406 520 514
Back Cover Media PTY LTD is a pioneering media company committed to amplifying diverse voices and reshaping the narrative within Australian media. Founded in 2023 by esteemed journalist Mibenge Nsenduluka, our company emerged in response to the stark lack of representation and inclusivity in traditional media outlets.
At Back Cover Media, we believe that every voice deserves to be heard and every story deserves to be told. We are dedicated to providing a platform for marginalised communities, including people of colour, immigrants, LGBTQ+ individuals, and other underrepresented groups, to share their experiences, perspectives, and achievements.
Through our digital platform, BACKCOVERNEWS.COM, and our innovative online talk show Back Cover News, we strive to foster meaningful conversations, challenge stereotypes, and promote understanding and empathy among our audience. Our content spans a wide range of topics, from politics and social issues to entertainment and lifestyle, reflecting the rich diversity of Australian society.
Back Cover Media PTY LTD is more than just a media company; it is a movement for change. With the backing of Meta and a dedicated team of passionate professionals, we are driving positive transformation in the media landscape, one story at a time.
Key facts:
The 2021 Census revealed that journalists from non-Anglo or non-European backgrounds make up only 9% of the profession. A study that examined 103 news programs in a two-week period in June 2022 showed that 78% of the presenters, commentators and reporters had an Anglo-Celtic heritage.
Sam Mafingu
BACK COVER MEDIA PTY LTD
+61 406 520 514
contact@backcovermedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Exclusive: Debut of Back Cover News Talk Show