THX Interconnect HDMI Home Theater Cables Now Shipping
Cables are essential for home theaters to get the best fidelity out of your equipment. We have solved that for you with THX Interconnect cables for every size or configured home theater space.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THX Ltd., a world-class high-fidelity audio and video tuning, certification, and technology company, today announced commercial availability of THX® Interconnect cables. Designed in partnership with Pixelgen, the THX Interconnect HDMI 2.1b cables are built to the highest industry audio video standards to deliver uncompressed signals at maximum speeds that are ideal for the next generation of displays, game consoles, and speaker setups in the living room, in home theater and for any set up to enjoy entertainment through your digital devices. These extraordinary cables will instantly upgrade any home theater and are shipping now.
“Cables are essential for fidelity. When it comes to home theaters, a last thought might be the cable connections, but the reality is that until you have robust, reliable, highly compatible and flexible cable connection you won’t get the best fidelity out of your equipment, no matter how high end it is,” said Jack MacDougall, chief executive officer of Pixelgen Design Inc. “We have solved that for you and are proud to offer this family of products to meet most every home theater size and configuration. This will be one investment in your home theater that you can count on for years to come.”
THX Interconnect cables come in a variety of lengths ranging from 0.5m (1.64 ft) up to 15m (49.2 ft) while keeping an ultra-thin and flexible size. For sizes starting at 7.6m and longer, PXLGLASS™ Hybrid Fiber/Copper technology adds unprecedented robustness and flexibility to accommodate any home theater layout and design. Prices range from USD$39.00 to $399.00. All sizes are available for orders today at https://www.thx.com/thx-interconnect/. Most lengths will ship in recyclable packaging. And the longer length cables come in a collector’s film tin for home theater and cinema aficionados to add to their collections.
A summary of specifications and industry benchmarks includes:
• 100% uncompressed high-speed signal delivery up to 8K-10K up to 48Gbps
• HDMI 2.1b Protocol Functionality including Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC), Consumer Electronics Control (CEC), Dynamic HDR (High Dynamic Range), HDCP (High bandwidth Digital Content Protection) 2.X as well as all new gaming-centric features, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), QMS (Quick Media Switching), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), and QFT (Quick Frame Transport)
• Ultra High Speed HDMI® Cable Certification (HDMI 2.1b Category 3 for Optical lengths) with scannable official UHD label affixed to packaging
• Validated to meet the highest THX standards which include maximized 8K-10K HDMI equipment interoperability, in-system reliability, stringent fitness-to-application testing, hot-plugging, power sequencing and time-lapsed pixel error testing
• Smallest cable diameter possible, ensuring minimal bend radius and encouraging maximum flexibility without compromising reliable signal delivery
Home theater enthusiasts, custom installers and distributors looking for more information on the THX Interconnect cables details and to order, please visit thx.com and https://www.pixelgendesign.com/thxinterconnect.
About THX Ltd.
Founded in 1983 by filmmaker George Lucas, THX Ltd. today continues to excel at empowering great entertainment experiences. The company provides innovative modern technologies and the assurance of superior audio and visual fidelity that truthfully delivers the artist’s vision. THX offerings go beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems, and live entertainment. Its THX® Spatial Audio and patent-rich THX AAA (Achromatic Audio Amplifier)™ audio technologies, and world-class THX® Certification standards, help THX partners bring premium entertainment enjoyment to market in the cinema, home, and mobile lifestyle electronics. For more information, visit THX.com, and follow up on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, LinkedIn, and TikTok.
THX, THX Certified, THX Interconnect and the THX Logo are the property of THX Ltd., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
