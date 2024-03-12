Risk Advisory Service Market

Risk Advisory Service Market Set for Remarkable Expansion, Forecasted to Hit $448.9 Billion by 2032

With the rapid digitization of businesses and the increasing reliance on technology, cyber threats have become a major concern. ” — Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Risk Advisory Service Market by Type (Operational Risk, Financial Risk, Compliance and Regulatory Risk, and Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, and E-commerce, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032." According to the report, the global risk advisory service industry generated $115.8 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $448.9 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 14.8% from 2023 to 2032.

A risk advisory service (RAS) is an industry-specific consulting and advisory service that helps businesses identify, evaluate, and manage a variety of risks that may affect their business. These risks may be strategic and operational in nature, or more specific in nature, such as financial risks, legal risks, cybersecurity risks, compliance risks, and more. RAS providers provide expertise and advice to help organizations create effective risk management plans, improve internal control measures, and mitigate risks. They can also help with risk assessments, risk frameworks, risk mitigation plans, and more. The purpose of a risk advisory service is to help businesses make informed decisions about potential risks and proactively manage them, thereby protecting their reputation, financial stability, and long-term success.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on the global risk advisory service market. This is due to the widespread adoption of remote work, supply chain disruptions, and financial uncertainties.

This led to a surge in demand for risk advisory services, as companies sought expert guidance to navigate these uncertain times. However, as the pandemic continued, some businesses faced financial constraints and reduced their spending on consulting services, including risk advisory.

The risk advisory service market is segmented into type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of type, the risk advisory service market is bifurcated into operational risk, financial risk, compliance and regulatory risk, and others. On the basis of organization size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, the risk advisory service market is divided into BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, government and public sector, manufacturing, and others. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2022, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global risk advisory service market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. because the BFSI industry is highly regulated, and these regulations are constantly evolving, requiring specialized expertise to ensure compliance. However, the healthcare segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.3% from 2023 to 2032. The growth of the healthcare segment is being driven by the increasing regulatory requirements and compliance standards that are making healthcare organizations seek expert advice to navigate complex rules and avoid penalties.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

MBG Corporate Services

KPMG International Limited

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

RSM International Ltd.

Weaver and Tidwell, L.L.P.

Cherry Bekaert

CLA Global TS

BDO Global

PwC

Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL)

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the risk advisory service market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing risk advisory service market opportunity.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the risk advisory service market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing risk advisory service market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as risk advisory service market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Risk Advisory Service Market Key Segments:

By Type

Others

Operational Risk

Financial Risk

Compliance and Regulatory Risk

By Organizartion Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Government and Public Sector

Manufacturing

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

