House of Craven's Palm Beach Modern Art + Design 212 Lot Online Auction

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more than $500,000 in inventory, and most Lots starting at just $100, House of Craven's Palm Beach Modern Art + Design Auction includes 212 Lots containing Rare, Unique and Luxury Treasures from Palm Beach Estates.

This Premier Online Auction will be held online Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 12:00 PM EST (Noon) and features museum-quality Louis Comfort Tiffany Favrile Glass Vases, a 2023 Batman Rolex, a 64 graded 1934A $500 bill, American Eagle Gold Coin Sets and famous art from Purvis Young, Sister Mary Corita Kent, Peter Rober Keil, and Paul Rousso. Plus, there are limited edition autographed books from President Ronald Reagan, Donald J. Trump, Nelson Mandela and even a very rare numbered book - Perestroika by Mikhail Gorbachev. We have Mid-Century Modern furniture from renowned designers - Roche Bobois, B&B Italia, Theadore Alexander, Baker McGuire Furniture, and John Widdicomb Furniture.

Whether it is a solid gold Suisse bar or the House of Craven's Gold Mystery Box Break, guaranteed to exceed $2,000, plus a $500 gift card to a future House of Craven Auction (valid for one year), there is surely something to delight every Bidder.

Register to Bid Today. House of Craven has also launched a proprietary mobile app, which is now available for free download on iOS (Apple Store) and Android (Google Play). Just search for: House of Craven. Then, download and set up your account and view catalogue items for amazing upcoming auctions.

House of Craven announced that Bidders can register and bid online through the website! Bidders can register to bid directly with the House of Craven Auction House. Bidders can also register with BidSquare or through LiveAuctioneers.com. Bidders must be registered prior to the start of the online Auction.

Register Absentee Bids with House of Craven. Fill out the House of Craven online Registration and Bid Form or email: craven@houseofcraven.com with the lots the Registered Bidder would like to Bid on and the maximum amount to Bid for each lot. House of Craven will then Bid on the Bidders behalf up to the Bidders maximum bid as competing bids come in.

Register with House of Craven to bid over the phone. Fill out the House of Craven forms online, Registration and Bid Form, or email: craven@houseofcraven.com with the lots the Registered Bidder would like to Bid on and the best phone number to reach you on auction day. A House of Craven representative will call you during the sale, shortly before the lot you are interested in is up, relay the bidding to you over the phone and bid on your behalf.

House of Craven is excited to announce the launch of a FREE, customized mobile APP, which is now available for download on iOS (APP Store) and Android (Google Play). Today's announcement affords House of Craven a major competitive advantage in the auction industry by investing in technology to build a proprietary auction platform, House of Craven can now host online auctions and sales events on both a direct website and mobile APP. Plus, House of Craven has features like push notifications and auction reminders for handheld bidding. Bidders can now Bid Live with House of Craven anywhere in the world on an iPhone, Android, iPad or Tablet. House of Craven has now made it so simple. (1) Download. (2) Register to Bid. and then (3) "Join the Bidding Frenzy!".

4421 Annette Street

West Palm Beach, FL

House of Craven is headquartered in Miami, Florida, but is rapidly expanding – with plans to open several regional offices throughout the United States in 2024 | 2025. Beyond the recent West Palm Beach, Florida commercial real estate acquisitions, House of Craven plans to open an office in Charleston | Kiawah Island, South Carolina in 2024.

https://bid.houseofcraven.com/

E: craven@houseofcraven.com

FL Auction License Number: AU5441

FL Auction Business License Number: AB4103

SC Auction License Number: 4915

SC Auction Business License Number: 4246 (AUCTION FIRM)

