House of Craven Auction House Launches Free Customized Mobile APP on iOS and Android

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- House of Craven launches its FREE, custom mobile APP, which is now available for download on iOS (APP Store) and Android (Google Play). This make bidding simple from anywhere in the world. Bidders can register, view digital catalogues, save favorite items, receive bidding updates, and bid directly on their iPhone, iPad, Smartphone or Tablet. Plus, there are custom features like push notifications and Auction reminders for handheld online bidding.

What sets House of Craven apart from other Auction Houses in South Florida? Today's announcement affords House of Craven a major competitive advantage in the Auction industry. By investing in technology to build a proprietary Auction platform, House of Craven can now host online Auctions and sales events on both a direct website and mobile APP. You can now Bid Live with House of Craven anywhere in the world on your iPhone, Android, iPad or Tablet. House of Craven has now made it so simple: (1) Download; (2) Register to Bid; and then, (3) "Join the Bidding Frenzy"

House of Craven's Miami Auctions and Palm Beach Auctions reach a global network of buyers for the rarest and most unique itreasures from Estates in Coral Gables, Pinecrest, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Palm Beach and Charleston. Consignment events have produced hundreds of very unique luxury items, so for our next auction, Bidders are invited to SAVE THE DATE. House of Craven further invites Bidders to experience our Palm Beach Auction's Premier Gallery online event on Saturday, May 18, 2024 beginning at 12:00 PM EST (NOON)! The Auction will feature significant Fine Art, and a beautifully curated selection of Mid-Century Modern furniture, sterling silver, jewelry and watches, and decorative arts and rare books. It's time to "Join the Bidding Frenzy!"

https://www.liveauctioneers.com/auctioneer/8978/house-of-craven/

W: www.houseofcraven.com

E: craven@houseofcraven.com

SEVERAL SIMPLE AND SECURE WAYS TO BID:

ONLINE BIDDING:

Bidders can Register and Bid online through our website. Bidders can Register to Bid directly with House of Craven. Bidders can Register with BidSquare. Bidders can also Register and bid online through LiveAuctioneers. Bidders must be registered prior to the start of the auction.

BID LIVE: https://bid.houseofcraven.com/

ABSENTEE BIDDING:

Register for Absentee Bids with House of Craven. Fill out the House of Craven online Registration and Bid Form or email: craven@houseofcraven.com with the lots the Bidder would like to Bid on and the maximum amount the Bidder would like to bid for each lot. House of Craven will then bid on the Bidder's behalf up to the maximum bid as competing bids come in.

PHONE BIDDING:

Register with House of Craven to bid over the phone. Fill out the House of Craven's online Registration Form.

ABOUT HOUSE OF CRAVEN LUXURY AUCTION HOUSE MIAMI | PALM BEACH:

House of Craven is headquartered in Miami, Florida, but is rapidly expanding – with plans to open several regional offices throughout the United States in 2024 | 2025. Beyond the recent West Palm Beach, Florida commercial real estate acquisitions, including a warehouse, offices, showroom and event space, House of Craven plans to open an office in Charleston | Kiawah Island, South Carolina in 2024. House of Craven looks forward to sharing Auction knowledge and experience with you. Whether you are looking to buy or sell, House of Craven is here to help.

About Miami Auction Headquarters:

“Florida Roots. Global Reach.” Headquartered in Miami, Florida, House of Craven is strategically situated to serve families and fiduciaries in all areas of the country auctioning items in Florida and South Carolina. House of Craven excels in presenting property from estates and collections to a vast network of the world’s leading private collectors, advisors, dealers and curators. With creative outreach in both traditional and digital media, House of Craven's Auctions are seen by buyers throughout the world.

Centrally located in the heart of Miami’s vibrant Brickell, House of Craven is the premier Auction House. Brickell is the city’s financial center, where glittering business towers and luxury condos and office towers over Biscayne Bay. Rooftop bars and surf ’n’ turf grills cater to the banking and business crowd, while the Art Galleries and fashionable boutiques in the Brickell City Centre attract chic locals. The Brickell Avenue Bridge spans the Miami River and has views of the waterfront Miami Circle park and archaeological site.

68 SE 6TH St, Miami, FL 33131

NOTE: By Appointment Only.

About Palm Beach Offices and Warehouse:

House of Craven’s Palm Beach salesroom and gallery provides full auction and estate services for the Palm Beach community and the greater east coast of Florida. House of Craven is dedicated to providing a platform that not only connects buyers and sellers, but also sets a new standard for integrity and innovation in the auction industry; and thus, the famous tagline is: “Join the Bidding Frenzy!”

Centrally located in the heart of the city, House of Craven is steps from local arts institutions such as the Norton Museum of Art, Armory Art Center, and well-known galleries. Specialists with expertise in fine Fine Art, Jewelry & Watches, and Furniture & Decorative Arts work out of the Palm Beach office and warehouse, and serve clients interested in buying and selling both at auction and privately. The salesroom and warehouse hosts sale previews, special events, and live online auctions across major categories: Fine Art, Jewelry, Asian Art & Antiques, Furniture and Decorative Arts, Silver, Mid-Century Modern Design, Luxury Accessories and Couture, and more.

LICENSING:

FL Auction License Number: AU5441

FL Auction Business License Number: AB4103

SC Auction License Number: 4915

SC Auction Business License Number: 4246 (AUCTION FIRM)