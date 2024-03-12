"Lifestyle of a God in My Brothers’ Eyes" portrays journey to overcome poverty, hardship
Cornelius Joseph Pens Coming of Age Epic Set in Inner CityILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Lifestyle of a God in My Brothers’ Eyes" is a coming of age epic by author Cornelius Joseph that is set in the inner city and portrays the grim realities there, and the arduous journey to overcome the vicious cycle that so often ensnares many.
According to the author the narrative provides a conscientious point of view towards the chronological changes within the inner city. He depicts the social politics of the community and the generational conflict between the protagonist who must contend with elders who draw from their past livelihoods but may be out of the loop with what is concurrent in modern times.
Joseph shows the grim reality that results from this shift, depicting life through different eyes, showing how the changes encroach upon them all. At the same time, he shows that the basic fundamentals of life persists and that throughout the ages, the human spirit remains indomitable.
With "Lifestyle of a God in My Brothers’ Eyes" Joseph shows that in hard times, vicious cycles can emerge and might trap people in existences full of hardships, but these cycles can be diagnosed and avoided with enough awareness and will, which enables individuals to chart new courses towards better lives.
About the Author
Cornelius Joseph is from East Saint Louis, Illinois. He is currently working in residential construction. He enjoys writing, traveling, and learning about different cultures. His goal is to help spark an American Enlightenment whereby humanitarian advancements will eventually lead towards a Renaissance amongst diverse cultures throughout America and the world.
