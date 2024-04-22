4421 Annette Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33409

House of Craven Auction House Announces Multiple Commercial Real Estate Acquisitions in West Palm Beach, Florida, expanding its footprint in South Florida.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- House of Craven continues it major planned expansion in South Florida, as House of Craven announces the acquisition of multiple commercial real estate properties in Palm Beach County, Florida. This planned expansion includes additional industrial warehouse space, offices, and a retail showroom and event space by purchasing both 4421 Annette Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 and Antique Row Design District | 3612 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL 33405.

4421 Annette Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33409

House of Craven has strategically expanded its real estate property portfolio with the acquisition of 4421 Annette Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33409. This industrial property will serve as a center to: (1) prepare, stage, photograph and catalogue luxury items for upcoming auctions; (2) manage a multi-million dollar inventory; and (3) act as a distribution center to pack and ship purchased auction items. This new facility will be "By Appointment Only". The offices will not only serve as a scheduled pick-up location, but also as a drop-off location for the consignment of items scheduled for future auctions. House of Craven's West Palm Beach Warehouse is slated to open in May, 2024!

Antique Row Design District | 3612 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, Florida 33405

House of Craven has also strategically expanded its retail real estate property portfolio with the acquisition of prime real estate in Palm Beach - a retail showroom and event space on Antique Row, the tony neighborhood in West Palm Beach, Florida, located at 3612 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, Florida 33405. Built in 2015, Antique Row has become the stylish and trendy go-to destination for ART, antiques and design. House of Craven will undertake a significant renovation project to make technological and design improvements, including the instillation of LED digital catalogues, bringing our tagline of "Modernity Meets Antiquity" to fruition. The House of Craven Showroom is slated to open in October 2025!

Read More: Antique Row & Design District's website: https://westpalmbeachantiques.com

INVITATION TO CONSIGN:

For unique or luxury consignment item over $500 in value, and to maximize value at Auction, Miami and Palm Beach's House of Craven is the premier destination for luxury online auctions with its own mobile app, which is available for free download on iOS and Android. The next House of Craven Auction will be Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST (NOON).

ABOUT US:

Welcome to the House of Craven, where the mission is to cultivate a dynamic online marketplace where exceptional items find their rightful owners and transparency reigns supreme. The "Modernity Meets Antiquity" tagline encompasses the vision and global brand proposition for the premier Auction House, providing fully curated Auction and Estate Acquisition Services in South Florida. House of Craven is dedicated to providing a platform that not only connects buyers and sellers, but also sets a new standard for integrity and innovation in the auction industry, and thus, the famous tagline is: “Join the Bidding Frenzy!”

The House of Craven Miami and West Palm Beach offices accept consignments for 2024 auctions that reach a global audience of collectors or in a Private Treaty Sale with the new mobile App on iOS and Android. House of Craven does not accept items under $500 in value. Please contact our office for complimentary auction estimates, sale inquiries and estate services.​

House of Craven holds regular Miami | Palm Beach auctions online, offering a wide variety of unique items to qualified Bidders around the world. The online auctions include major categories: Fine Art, Jewelry, Asian Art & Antiques, Furniture and Decorative Arts, Silver, Mid-Century Modern Design, Luxury Accessories and Couture, and more. House of Craven covers all of South Florida from Boca Raton, Coral Gables, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Miami Beach, Palm Beach, and West Palm Beach.

THE PROCESS IS SIMPLE. Consigning with House of Craven is easy for the next Auction on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

1. Submit photos and information via the Consignment Consideration Form or by emailing: craven@houseofcraven.com. The office will get back to you quickly with thoughts on suitability and Auction value. Each item must have a minimum valuation of $500.

2. Complete the consignment contract (Online Consignment Contract: PDF) and Drop-off, schedule a pick-up in South Florida, or ship your accepted items to our West Palm Beach Warehouse.

3. House of Craven will professionally photograph, catalog and market your items.

4. Get paid! House of Craven pays out consignors within 30 days or as soon as their outstanding balance has been paid by Buyer.

House of Craven welcomes the opportunity to review your works. The next auction is Saturday, May 18, 2024 and starts at 12:00 PM EST (Noon). There will also be Auctions in July, September and December 2024.

LICENSING:

FL Auction License Number: AU5441

FL Auction Business License Number: AB4103

SC Auction License Number: 4915

SC Auction Business License Number: 4246 (AUCTION FIRM)

House of Craven | Warehouse

4421 Annette Street

West Palm Beach, FL

Note: By Appointment Only. Auction Pick-Up or Consignment Drop-off.