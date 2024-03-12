Author Barbara J Meredith Unveils "Daisy and Friends What Happened to Yesterday: A Covid 19 Story"
A Thought-Provoking Narrative Addressing the Impact of the Pandemic on ChildrenCONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barbara J Meredith, esteemed author and co-owner of Kids Express Learning Center & Daycare, LLC, introduces her latest literary offering, "Daisy and Friends What Happened to Yesterday: A Covid 19 Story." Tailored for young readers, this insightful narrative navigates the challenges children faced during the Covid-19 pandemic, providing a child-centric perspective on a world that underwent swift and profound change.
"Daisy and Friends What Happened to Yesterday: A Covid 19 Story" delves into the unprecedented events of the Covid-19 pandemic, guiding young minds through the perplexing changes that occurred within a span of just two days. Recognizing the imperative for children to comprehend these significant shifts, Barbara J Meredith initiates the story by introducing unfamiliar words that became commonplace during the pandemic. The narrative unfolds, explaining the rapid transformation from attending school in classrooms to staying home and learning from parents.
Barbara J Meredith's latest literary creation has gained notable visibility through advertising in Publisher Weekly magazine's December 2023 and January 2024 issues. Her literary journey includes participation in distinguished events such as the London Book Fair in London, England, and the Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany. The author has also been featured in interviews on Specking of Writers hosted by Steve Richards and Spot Light TV hosted by Logan Crawford. Her preceding work, "Daisy and Friends How to Stay Healthy," earned a nomination for the Eric Hoffer Award, underscoring the author's dedication to providing enriching content for children.
Other Literary Works by Barbara J Meredith:
Daisy and Friends How to Stay Healthy
Daisy and Friends Rocky’s New Friend
Daisy and Friends Outside Our Window
Daisy and Friends Waiting for the School bus.
Daisy and Friends What Happened to Yesterday: A Covid 19 Story
Author's Website: www.BarbaraJMeredithbooks.com
As the co-owner of Kids Express Learning Center & Daycare, LLC in Willington, Connecticut, Barbara J Meredith drew inspiration from her experiences. The initial book, "Daisy and Friends How to Stay Healthy," originated as the yearly curriculum for the learning center. Seeking to streamline the learning tool for teachers, Meredith explored children's book publishers and found an ideal match in Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co. This collaboration led to the publication of five books, including the latest addition to the Daisy and Friends series.
The Daisy and Friends book series serves as a medium for teaching children essential life skills. Amidst the challenges of the pandemic, "Daisy and Friends What Happened to Yesterday: A Covid 19 Story" strives to offer young readers a comprehensible narrative, aiding them in navigating the complexities of a rapidly changing world.
Barbara J Meredith is an accomplished author and co-owner of Kids Express Learning Center & Daycare, LLC in Willington, Connecticut. With a passion for educating young minds, Meredith's Daisy and Friends book series focuses on imparting essential life skills to children.
"Daisy and Friends–What Happened to Yesterday" is available for purchase on AMAZON.
Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+1 888-800-1803
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook