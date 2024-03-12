Permanent repair work begins this week on Canal Road

CANADA, March 12 - Repair work is expected to begin this week on a section of Canal Road on South Pender Island that was damaged during heavy rain and flooding in November 2021.

Dynamite Construction has been awarded the contract to carry out permanent repairs on the damaged section of road, approximately 2.5 kilometres east of the Pender Canal Bridge, which links North Pender Island and South Pender Island. The work will increase the road’s resiliency during future extreme rainfalls, helping to keep Pender Island residents safe and connected.

The work will include clearing, rock blasting and offloading the existing slide and roadway, as well as realigning the road onto solid bedrock, upsizing the existing culvert, installing a reinforced retaining wall and building a temporary barge-landing facility at Boundary Passage Drive to transport equipment and materials. This phase of the project is expected to be complete by late 2024.

Residents and visitors can expect to see initial work mobilizing this week, with single-lane-alternating traffic in place for the duration of the project. For more complex work, some temporary longer road closures may be needed at off-peak travel times.

Drivers should plan for delays along this route throughout the project, such as road closures that may last as long as four hours between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. All efforts will be made to minimize traffic disruptions.

Drivers are reminded to drive for the conditions, observe construction-zone speed limits and follow the direction of traffic-control signs and personnel.

Updates will be available at @DriveBC on X (Twitter)

and online: https://DriveBC.ca

The friendly url is: https://www.gov.bc.ca/canal-road-dip-slide