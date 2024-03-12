Smart Grid Market

Investment & deployment of smart grid technologies such as smart meters, EV chargers & other associated smart grid infrastructure technologies drive the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The Smart Grid Market Size Reach USD 169.18 Billion by 2025, Key Factors Behind Market’s Growth. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The smart grid market size was valued at USD 66.96 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 169.18 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5287

Increase in concerns regarding environmental protection and growth in adoption of smart grid technology to perk up efficiency in energy conservation & consumption propel the growth of the global smart grid market.

The global smart grid market is segmented on the basis of component, application, solutions, end user, and region. Based on component, the market is categorized into solutions and services. On the basis of application, it is classified into generation, transmission, distribution, and consumption/end use. By solutions, the market is categorized into advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), smart grid distribution management, smart grid communications, smart grid network management, substation automation, smart grid security, and others. On the basis of end user, it is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. Based on region, the smart grid market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5287

Based on component, the solution segment contributed to more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2017, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2025. The services segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.9% during the estimated period.

Based on end user, the commercial segment generated the highest revenue for smart grid market share in 2017, the growth in demand for the uninterrupted, efficient, and reliable electricity source is the major factor that drives the market growth in this segment.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5287

Based on region, North America accounted for nearly half of the total market revenue and is projected to maintain the lion's share till 2025. Simultaneously, the region across Asia Pacific would garner the fastest CAGR of 16.1% from 2018 to 2025. The other two provinces analyzed across the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global smart grid market report include General Electric, Tech Mahindra Limited, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Itron Inc., Oracle, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc, and Wipro Limited.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (278 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-grid-market/purchase-options

Covid-19 Impacts on Smart Grid Market-

● Several smart grid manufacturers across the globe have halted their production activities due to disrupted supply of equipment and components from suppliers located in Southeast Asian countries and China amid lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.

● Amid lockdown due to COVID-19 drives the demand for smart systems is expected to surge to manage grid operations in order to reduce the human intervention.

Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device anywhere and at any time for entrepreneur's stakeholder's researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60000 niche markets with data comprising of 600000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.