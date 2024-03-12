Dekube Unveils Revolutionary Decentralized Computing Power Network to Democratize AI Development

Hong Kong, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landmark move poised to change the landscape of Artificial Intelligence (AI) development, Dekube has announced the launch of its decentralized computing power network. This innovative platform makes it possible for small and medium-sized enterprises or individual developers to create large-scale models, addressing the critical challenge of the high cost and environmental impact of current AI training processes.

AI technology, while advancing rapidly, has been largely dominated by tech giants due to the prohibitive costs of training and developing AI models. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has highlighted that training models like Chat GPT4 could cost around $100 million, a sum far beyond the reach of most companies. This financial barrier has left the AI landscape at risk of being monopolized, hindering innovation and diversity.

Dekube's decentralized network, built on Kubernetes architecture and enhanced peer-to-peer layer, leverages idle GPU resources from household PCs across the globe. This approach significantly reduces the marginal cost of acquiring computing power, making it virtually nonexistent. With the capability to expand into millions of nodes with GPUs, Dekube provides an elastically, efficient, cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized cloud platforms, boasting up to 30% more efficiency on LLM training & fine-tuning, through decentralization by using consumer-grade GPUs.

Eco-Friendly AI Development

In addition to democratizing AI, Dekube addresses the environmental concerns associated with the extensive use of computing resources in AI development. By utilizing idle GPU computing power, Dekube presents a more sustainable model that reduces the carbon footprint associated with AI training and development.

The Dekube Opportunity

With over 100 million idle GPU computing power units worldwide, the potential for Dekube's network is immense. Even utilizing just 1% of this capacity could mobilize the power of over one million GPU units. This not only opens up unprecedented opportunities for innovation and development for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), subject matter experts and individual developers but also positions home-owned PCs as one of the world's largest computing power networks.

AI Libre Spirit Event

In celebration of its pioneering platform, Dekube has launched the AI Libre Sprint event, offering applicants free compute credits equivalent to 100 x A100 80G graphics cards total, with exceptional teams receiving further support. This initiative underscores Dekube's commitment to fostering innovation and breaking down barriers in AI development.

Closing Words

Dekube's platform marks a significant step towards an inclusive, efficient, and sustainable future for AI development. By lowering the barriers to entry and providing a scalable, low-cost solution, Dekube is poised to subvert the dominance of big tech companies and usher in a new era of innovation.

For more information about Dekube and its revolutionary platform, visit its official website (DEKUBE.AI).



