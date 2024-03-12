Superb Shifts Expands to Kansas
Superb Shifts, an app connecting healthcare workers to opens shifts in senior living communities has recently expanded to the state of Kansas.
Our mission is to provide exceptional staffing solutions to healthcare facilities, and we look forward to making a positive impact in the lives of seniors in Kansas.”KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superb Shifts, a premier provider of healthcare staffing solutions, proudly announces its entrance into the Kansas market. Through strategic partnerships with senior living communities in Overland Park, Wichita, and Basehor, Superb Shifts extends its commitment to ensuring exceptional care for seniors. This expansion signifies Superb Shifts' dedication to enhancing healthcare access and quality across the region.
Leveraging its innovative app, Superb Shifts connects healthcare facilities with qualified staff, empowering communities and healthcare professionals alike. By extending its services to Kansas, Superb Shifts aims to amplify the standard of care for seniors while facilitating seamless staffing solutions. Building on its success in Nebraska and Iowa, Superb Shifts is poised to make a significant impact on healthcare delivery in Kansas and beyond.
"We are thrilled to expand our operations into Kansas and partner with senior living communities in Overland Park, Wichita, and Basehor," said Anousone Souvannasoth, Co-Founder of Superb Shifts. "Our mission is to provide exceptional staffing solutions to healthcare facilities, and we look forward to making a positive impact in the lives of seniors in Kansas."
With its expansion into Kansas, Superb Shifts is committed to continuing its mission of providing exceptional staffing solutions and improving access to healthcare services for seniors. The company looks forward to partnering with more senior living communities in Kansas and expanding its reach in the state and all over the US.
About Superb Shifts
Superb Shifts is a leading provider of healthcare staffing solutions, dedicated to providing high-quality staffing solutions to senior living facilities. With a focus on exceptional service and personalized care, Superb Shifts is committed to improving access to healthcare services for seniors.Through the app, senior living communities can effortlessly post available shifts, which qualified healthcare professionals can promptly select. This arrangement is mutually beneficial, guaranteeing that communities maintain sufficient staffing levels and receive compassionate care. Simultaneously, it offers healthcare workers the flexibility to choose shifts that align with their schedules, empowering them to maintain a work-life balance.
