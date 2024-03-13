Get in The Game Sports Business Career Conference Focused on Students of Color Sets Date for Second Year

Get in the Game Sports Career Conference Get in the Game Sports Career Conference presented by SBRnet Get in the Game Sports Career Conference presented by First and Pen

Get in the Game is focused on helping students of color obtain internships and careers in the business of sports set for Nov 8-10

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now in its second year The Get in the Game Sports Business Career conference created to educate students of color about the sports business industry and its many career pathways, is returning to Baltimore, MD, November 8th - 10th, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Inner Harbor in Baltimore, MD.

Get In the Game (GITG) is led by sports industry veterans Yussuf Khan, Founder & CEO of First and Pen (firstandpen.com) and Neil Schwartz, President of SBRnet.

Through educational sessions and career workshops, the 2.5 day conference provides students with direct access to industry leaders and recruiters plus provides hands-on experience in business practices, strategies and operations across the industry.

The inaugural event in 2023 attracted over 130 students from 17 different colleges and universities. The more than 200 attendees had the opportunity to listen to and interact with executives, presenters and 20 sponsors representing various businesses in the sports industry who helped assist them in the pursuit of their career goals.

“Many students want to work in sports but don’t truly understand the landscape or the skills required for the various careers in the industry. We aim to change that through Get In The Game,” said Khan.

GITG organizers seek to open the doors for students of color to the sports industry by showcasing the numerous opportunities that exist through partnerships with brands, retailers, teams, venues, sports tourism, gameday operations, video production, and more.

“We had an amazing time at Get in the Game,” said Ashley Dyson, Manager of DEI at ASICS and a GITG sponsor. “We networked with tons of students and faculty from HBCUs all over. So proud of ASICS America Corporation for sending us and grateful for the experience and connections that were made."

With a new venue and additional sponsors coming on board, GITG organizers are excited to offer even more opportunities to students that will make this year’s event even bigger than last year.

