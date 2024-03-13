The March 15th Forum Commemorates the United Nations designated International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

International Day to Combat Islamophobia, 2024

Despite widespread observance to commemorate International Day to Combat Islamophobia, there was a notable absence of participation from the private sector.

CHESTERFIELD, MISSOURI, USA , March 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The March 15th Forum has challenged the private sector to defeat Islamophobia by promoting unity, tolerance, and solidarity with all humanity. The Forum has invited the private sector worldwide to attend the convention and issue a brief statement, either written or video, expressing solidarity with the International Day to Combat Islamophobia The private sector can either organize its high-visibility event to commemorate the International Day to Combat Islamophobia or support an event organized by the March 15th Forum.United Nations General Secretary António Guterres, “International Day to Combat Islamophobia is a call for action to stamp out the poison of anti-Muslim hatred. Discrimination diminishes us all. We must stand up against it. Today and every day, we must counter the forces of division by reaffirming our common humanity”.Unfortunately, throughout 2023, there was a significant surge in Islamophobic incidents, including the burning of the Quran, attacks on mosques, mob lynching of Muslims, and verbal harassment and violence against Palestinian human rights supporters.Among the organizations worldwide, The March 15th Forum, named after the UN-designated date of March 15th, had the most elaborate, high-visibility event and executed multiple programs and initiatives to combat Islamophobia.The March 15th Forum's mission is that businesses making millions within the Muslim community have an obligation to combat Islamophobia and prove that they are not engaged in anti-Muslim prejudice, hate, and discrimination. Like US laws, the burden of proof must rest on the shoulders of the business community. It is a campaign for accountability and not a boycott.Unfortunately, the private sector is failing to fulfill its corporate social responsibilities. The March 15th Forum invited over 200 private sectors worldwide, including the USA, UK, India, UAE, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The private sector disregarded and was unwilling to participate in high-visibility events in solidarity with Muslims. Read who was invited; the names and their responses to the invitations are published on our website.These are some of the programs and initiatives by The March 15th Forum:The Forum has developed objective criteria to grade individuals and organizations for their anti-Muslim activities and discrimination and assigns scores for Islamophobia as an Islamophobia Scorecard. The Forum has challenged the private sector to defeat Islamophobia by promoting unity, tolerance, and solidarity with all humanity.The Solidarity Registry contains the names of the individuals and their businesses invited to attend International Day to combat Islamophobia. These chosen individuals and their companies have considerable engagement within the Muslim community. We invited the private sector from the USA, India, and other countries.High-Visibility Commemoration of International Day to Combat Islamophobia:The UN resolution required participation to combat Islamophobia by “organizing and supporting high-visibility events to increase awareness about Islamophobia. Invite: you will know who does not want to be seen and recognized at highly visible events.Organizations and scholars participated in the first commemoration of International Day to Combat Islamophobia and endorsed The March 15th Forum campaign to combat Islamophobia.A brief introductory summary of the first commemoration event is available; visit the Video link.Building Collaboration and Alliances:The March 15th Forum joined hands with organizations worldwide to commemorate International Day to Combat Islamophobia and issued a joint call to action to work together and combat Islamophobia. Civil society organizations from Spain, Australia, France, Europe, the UK, and the USA made joint calls with The March 15th Forum and committed to advancing combat Islamophobia work internationally.

The First Convention On Combating Islamophobia