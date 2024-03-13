Launching Immersive Goya: A Unique "Quinta del Sordo" Experience
Celebrate the 278th bday of Francisco de Goya, with a unique virtual exhibit that recreates his time at "Quinta del Sordo" producing his famous black paintings.
Fantasy, abandoned by reason, produces impossible monsters; united with it, she is the mother of the arts and the origin of marvels.”ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chronosphere, a virtual museum open to the general public, is proud to present its new one of a kind exhibit highlighting the remarkable work of Spanish artist Francisco de Goya. This exhibit combines a traditional museum gallery look and feel, where the audience can enjoy all the major works of such a legendary artist, from his mastery of aquatints, to the myriad of court portraits, to even experience the statues built and painted by famous Spanish artists in his honor, commemorating the 275th years of his birth back in Zaragoza. Topping the exhibit the audience can enjoy a recreated version of his "Quinta del Sordo", the hacienda where he spent some of his last years while he was losing his hearing and where he developed his famous black paintings. The Chronosphere Museum recreated this place including the actual location of the black paintings and mixed it up with sound and visual effects that provide a uniquely tailored experience for each visitor to the exhibit. It is a rational fantasy that immerses the audience in the psyche of a brilliant artist and the tough times he lived in. This new way to experience the story and legacy of an artist such as Goya is now possible given the latest technology and is widely available for the general public to enjoy at www.thechronos.org.
— Francisco de Goya
This Chronosphere virtual museum exhibit has been made a reality thanks to generous donations to the project though Fractured Atlas (www.fracturedatlas.org), supported by technology from Saganworks Inc. (www.saganworks.com), and digital content contributed by Integra (www.integrainnovation.com). The project will continue to develop other exhibits such as "The Sands of Time" depicting the Egyptian Era and other collaborations with historians and archeologists in the field, with the objective of providing the opportunity to experience pieces, context and stories that would otherwise be lost in time.
Carlos Valderrama
Saganworks
marketing@thechronos.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube