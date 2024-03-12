Watch Hundreds of Free Inspiring and Insightful Sessions from RootsTech 2024

RootsTech 2024 is the world's largest family discovery and celebration event. Enjoy the free sessions all year on demand at RootsTech.org

Enjoy the great variety of on-demand content from the world's largest family discovery and celebration event

Remembering is everything. Family is everything.” — Nancy Borowick, Sony artisan photographer and RootsTech 2024 Keynote

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RootsTech, hosted by FamilySearch, the world's largest family celebration and discovery event, was held from February 29 to March 2, 2024, in person and online. Millions of individuals from more than 200 countries have participated in the popular 3-day event. If you missed any of the live broadcasts, fret not. You can enjoy much of RootsTech 2024’s great content on-demand all year long—for free—at RootsTech.org Relatives at RootsTech 2024It is not too late to actively participate in the popular, free, Relatives at RootsTech online discovery experience. Over 350,000 individuals worldwide from 208 countries have already made more than 350 million personal connections. Relatives at RootsTech is a free experience that enables you to discover and meet new relatives all around the world. You will see how you are related and be able to communicate with your new cousins should you elect to do so. The interactive feature has already launched and will be available through April 1, 2024. Anyone can participate in this fun discovery experience for free.Watch the RootsTech 2024 Keynotes On-demandThe RootsTech 2024 keynotes inspired and entertained as expected. If you missed out, or want to experience it again, you can do so easily online at RootsTech.org.Watch Steve Rockwood The CEO of FamilySearch International opened RootsTech 2024 live introducing the event’s theme “Remember” to a global audience. He shared an emotionally stirring and inspiring video and song (“Out of Time"). This song drove that our story is worth remembering and that we should reach out to those who have made positive impacts in our lives. Steve also touched on how generative artificial intelligence will play a role in continuing to help with personal family discoveries. Watch Kristin Chenoweth . This Emmyand Tony Award-winning actress and singer, known for her extraordinary versatility and a voice that can reach the stars, lit up the RootsTech 2024 main stage. She talked about her life story, including adoption, and she sang some of her favorite Broadway scores. Watch her now for free on demand.Watch Lynne M. Jackson. Jackson is an author and president and founder of the Dred Scott Heritage Foundation. Her legacy is so profound that it is written into the history books. Watch and listen as Lynne shares the amazing, inspiring story of her great-, great-grandparents, Dred and Harriett Scott, and continues to build the bridge from their fight for freedom to our lives today.Watch Nancy Borowick. A world-renowned Sony artisan photographer and humanitarian award recipient, Borowick shared the gifts that cancer and death gave to her family. She explained that when you are faced with mortality, you truly begin to understand what it means to be alive, that it isn’t really about dying but living. How do you want to be remembered? How do you remember the ones you love? For her, it’s lovingly through photography.Watch Henry Cho. An acclaimed comedian, and the first Asian-American to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, Cho showed how we can find humor in the everyday moments of life. From raising children, eating out, family vacations, and meeting his future in-laws, Henry’s improv will certainly make you laugh. You will also enjoy hilarious insights into Cho’s family story—a rich source of his standup content.Watch Katie James. A famous Colombian singer-songwriter and guitarist, James shared her family story and performed her mix of Colombian Andean waltz music. She masterfully brought together the roots that connect us to the earth and the country through her unique style of Latin American folklore music. Her keynote is in Spanish with English and Portuguese subtitles.Popular RootsTech 2024 ForumsNew to RootsTech 2024 were 4 special forum sessions addressing some exciting innovative developments contributing to new, fun personal and family discoveries.Watch the Innovation and Tech Forum. From AI to predictive analytics, this session highlights some seriously cool technological developments that will help us make family connections in ways never imagined.Watch the Impact Forum. Distinguished researchers delve into the profoundly positive ways that knowing your family history can impact personal resilience and mental health.Watch the FamilySearch Tech Forum. FamilySearch is the host of RootsTech and looks for opportunities to foster industry innovations in genealogy and family history. Watch as tech leaders at FamilySearch discuss some of the latest advancements and prospects they see with artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics and the positive impacts they will have on family discoveries.Watch the FamilySearch Global Forum. Hear from FamilySearch’s global leadership, as they discuss the organization’s homeland efforts to make family discoveries accessible to individuals world-wide.Family Discovery Day 2024Watch Family Discovery Day 2024. Family Discovery Day was held on Saturday of the RootsTech live event. Families gather in person and across the globe for inspirational sessions and activities that can celebrate shared heritage and help strengthen family connections. Elder Gerrit W. Gong, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, introduced a video featuring the late President M. Russell Ballard in 2023 as he visited historic sites sacred to his heritage and shared his love for his family and what matters most.The RootsTech Global Family Recipes CookbookFamily stories are often passed down through the universal language of food. If food is core to your family heritage or stories, or you just love food, RootsTech 2024 released its Global Families Recipes e-Cookbook—for free! Enjoy the rich recipes, photos, and related stories submitted from RootsTech friends worldwide. You can download the cookbook and submit your favorite family recipe for the next edition.Watch RootsTech 2024 Now on DemandCreate your free personal playlist of RootsTech 2024 on-demand content you can watch throughout the year. Hundreds of sessions are available to help inspire you, to learn from, and to make new family discovery breakthroughs. Get started now for free at RootsTech.org.Find and share this announcement at news.familysearch.org.

Millions of family history enthusiasts participant in RootsTech 2024 in person in Salt Lake City, Utah, and online at RootsTech.org.