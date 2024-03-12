Experience Over a Century of Professional Baseball Through the Eyes of Steve Dunn in "Pug, Fireball, and Company"
Steve Dunn's book chronicles the legendary players, iconic contests, historic franchises and venues, and fanfare that shaped 116 years of Des Moines baseball.
Local historian and baseball aficionado Steve Dunn has published his most ambitious work to date with "Pug, Fireball, and Company: 116 Years of Professional Baseball in Des Moines, Iowa." In over 200 pages meticulously researched and written, Dunn transports readers on a nostalgic journey through over a century of professional baseball played in Iowa's capital city.
— Steve Dunn
Starting from the very earliest pro teams that took the field in 1887 through to the modern-day Iowa Cubs, Dunn leaves no stone unturned in his comprehensive chronicle of the triumphs and tribulations of teams like the Hawkeyes, Prohibitionists, Boosters, Demons, and more. Readers are not just treated to play-by-play accounts of games and seasons, but Dunn infuses the history with vibrant personalities and colorful details that bring the era fully to life.
With chapters devoted to individual teams and eras, baseball fans can relive the glory days of turn-of-the-century squads or get a glimpse of Negro League legends who barnstormed through Iowa in the 1920s and 30s. Dunn also transports readers to seminal moments like Des Moines playing host to Babe Ruth's three home runs in an exhibition game. Through Dunn's diligent research, even the most dedicated Des Moines baseball historians are sure to learn new facts on every page.
In addition to play logs and stats, Dunn has unearthed never-before-published photos of teams, players, and ballpark settings. Readers are also treated to curiosities like turn-of-the-century ticket stubs, programs, and more. History truly comes alive through these artifacts Dunn has collected and preserved for this book.
"As a lifelong Des Moines resident and baseball fanatic, researching and writing this book has been a true labor of love. I hope when readers open these pages, they feel the same sense of nostalgia and community connection that I did unearthing these treasured stories and artifacts from our city's rich baseball past. This history belongs to all Des Moines baseball fans both past and present. It was an honor to be the one who got to compile these decades of teams, players, and memories into one comprehensive volume for future generations to enjoy." - Steve Dunn, author of "Pug, Fireball, and Company: 116 Years of Professional Baseball in Des Moines, Iowa"
Now in its fourth ownership group era under the Iowa Cubs banner, baseball remains deeply woven into the cultural fabric of Des Moines. But it is through books like Dunn's that future generations can look back and truly appreciate how the pastime has been entertaining residents for well over a century. For any baseball fan looking for more information regarding the book’s purchase, visit https://pugfireballandcompany.com/
About Steve Dunn
Steve Dunn has spent the past ten years of his life immersed in Des Moines baseball history. In addition to writing for several Midwest publications over the years, "Pug, Fireball, and Company: 116 Years of Professional Baseball in Des Moines, Iowa" represents the culmination of Steve Dunn's decade-long effort to produce the definitive retrospective on professional baseball in Iowa's capital city.
Steve Dunn
Pug, Fireball, and Company
