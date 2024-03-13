Bear Icebox named ‘Honoree’ of ‘The PR Net Next Gen Awards’ in 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bear Icebox Communications announces its selection as a 2024 Honoree of ‘The PR Net Next Gen Awards.’ Honorees are judged by an independent committee of highly esteemed judges for their dedication to innovation in the field and changing the landscape of PR. Bear Icebox is a full-service public relations and communications firm based in Chicago and the agency behind the “9-point framework for PR.”
“Bear Icebox is thrilled to be an honoree on The PR Net’s list,” said DeAnna Spoerl, co-owner of the agency. “This award celebrates the hard work and dedication that we have provided our clients this year and we’re grateful that it has been recognized by The PR Net Next Gen Awards.”
Since 2016, Bear Icebox has established itself as a leading communications agency, recognized as a top performer on Clutch.co and leader in outlets such as Inc. Magazine--the firm received an award as an Inc. Power Partner, one of only 20 firms worldwide--and Entrepreneur Magazine. The firm specializes in servicing clients in the manufacturing, industrial and professional services industries as well as franchising. Learn more about the impact of Bear Icebox's work for clients on its case studies page.
‘The PR Net Next Gen Awards’ is an annual awards program that celebrates agency excellence championing the new thinkers, innovators, and groundbreakers across the field of PR, who are shaping the bright future of the communications industry. The award released a list of honorees for the first time in 2023–view the inaugural list here.
ABOUT BEAR ICEBOX
Bear Icebox solves PR problems for CMOs, growth officers and entrepreneurs worldwide in need of a spark. The award-winning Chicago based PR consultancy positions brands for their next stage of success, including hyper-growth and acquisition, early phase investments, major fundraising rounds, and successful sales and marketing/communications initiatives. Bear Icebox's team of honey-grabbing bears also excels at helping mid-size companies and legacy brands build awareness to help drive lead generation and revenue growth.
The firm has worked with hundreds of clients in 20-plus markets worldwide, but specializes in servicing clients in the manufacturing, industrial and professional services industries as well as franchising and commercial real estate.
Learn more at www.bearicebox.com.
ABOUT THE PR NET
The PR Net is a member network of influencers working at leading brands and agencies. It is predominantly a group of entrepreneurs, marketers, publicists, event planners and media.
Eden Kirrish
