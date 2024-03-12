Dallas Fashion Week Brings Top Designers and Fashion Brands Back to Showcase at Halls of State in Fair Park
Dallas Fashion Week is growing and attracting top Designers and Brands on a global scale. Locals are invited to come see big names right off the NYFW Runway.
Dallas is becoming one of the new "hot spots" for Fashion and Dallas x The Bureau Fashion Week is leading the way.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas Fashion Week is back and set to mark a new record of designers and attendees this season. Brought to you by The Bureau Fashion Week, a world wide production team with official sponsor White Rabbit Energy , top cosmetic brand Beauty Creations on our Front Row Gifting and more.
This weeks festivities kickoff with a launch party on Thursday March 14th at 6pm . This high profile ticketed event is open to the public where you can rub elbows with top designers, models, and fashionista’s from around the globe.
Get a sneak peek of whats to come this season in fashion and enjoy cocktails at the outdoor reception located at the Halls of State venue.
Fashion showcases start Thursday March 14th and run through Saturday March 16th 2024.
Get ready to be wowed by innovative styles hitting the catwalk with featured designers including names like CLJ Paris , Margeaux Paris, to Error Los Angeles.
With many different designers from around the globe attending , you will see the latest in fashion from high-end couture , street fashion , edgy , active wear and much more all premiering their SS24 and FW24 Collections.
Dallas Fashion Week aims to support both emerging designers and global brands giving maximum exposure through buyers , boutique owners, media/press, fashion bloggers and more. In recent years, Dallas fashion week has expanded to including multiple runway shows, industry panels, networking events, and pop-up shops. This event draws thousands each year.
This years event takes place at the stunning Halls of State Venue
(Located inside of Fair Park)
3939 Grand Avenue
Dallas ,Texas 75210
EVENT SCHEDULE
Thursday 3/14: 830pm Show
Zara Al Fayed
Friday 3/15: 6pm Show
Mila Hoffman
Error Los Angeles
Stylz & Designz
Friday 3/15: 830pm Show
CLJ Paris
The Pierced Cactus
Sophie Le Clair
Saturday 3/16: 230pm Show
Mila Hoffman
Dragonwing Girl
Designz by Raga
House of Barretti
Saturday 3/16: 530pm Show
Charlotte Dubois
Chung Yuul
Margeaux Paris
Saturday 3/16: 830pm Show
Isabella Reinhardt
Young Kingsman
Krissy King
Tickets for all shows and pop up events can be found on The Bureau Fashion Week Website.
