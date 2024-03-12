Atlanta City Council Recognizes Vendorship CEO Dr. Nazeera Dawood as Leadership Champion for Women’s History Month
Being recognized by city leaders for Women’s History Month is an honor. As we strive for inclusion companies like Vendorship can serve as an example of how to bring opportunities to all businesses.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta City Council recognized Dr. Nazeera Dawood, founder and CEO of Vendorship, Inc., for her outstanding contribution and service to the Greater Atlanta community in honor of Women’s History Month. A ceremony was held on March 7 to celebrate and proclaim that March 7 is Dr. Nazeera Dawood Day. A reception afterward was held at Atlanta City Hall.
"Dr. Nazeera Dawood embodies the essence of Women's History Month through her unwavering commitment to public health and economic empowerment. Her journey from earning her medical degree to founding Vendorship is a testament to her vision and resilience. Dr. Dawood's leadership has not only elevated women and minority-owned businesses but has also fostered a sense of community and collaboration throughout Atlanta. As we celebrate Women's History Month, it's a privilege to honor Dr. Dawood for her remarkable contributions and to recognize the positive impact she continues to make on our city's progress and inclusivity,” said Andrea L. Boone, Atlanta City Council Member.
Nazeera’s passion for serving the public and her tenacity to improve the welfare of both communities and businesses combines 20 years of experience in both the public and private sectors including non-profit work. After a career as a medical doctor, she earned a Master’s Degree in Public Health from UNC, Chapel Hill. She then spent 8 years in public service as Research Project Manager at Emory University, Director of the Fulton County Health Department Division of Health Promotion and Fulton County Chief of Staff for the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners. During this time, Nazeera developed an extensive knowledge of the government’s procurement process that she would later use to found Vendorship.
“Being recognized by city leaders for Women’s History Month is an honor,” said Dr. Nazeera Dawood, “As we strive to make diversity and inclusion less of an ideal and more a common practice, companies like Vendorship can serve as an example of how to bring equitable access and opportunities to all businesses.”
Vendorship is a thriving Atlanta and woman-based company now in its 7th year serving national clients. Vendorship levels the playing field in government procurement by helping provide equitable access to government contracts for marginalized businesses and businesses of all sizes with a customized, methodical, interactive, proprietary and transparent program leading to more successful proposal submissions, certifications and winning bids for clients. Vendorship guides clients through the entire procurement process from obtaining proper government certifications, matching relevant companies with the right bid opportunities and streamlining necessary paperwork to proposal submission and winning bids.
Vendorship Inc. is changing the look of government contracting by providing inclusive access to revenue -generating contracts and making those opportunities more open and equitable to all types of companies helping them secure part of $3 trillion in local, state and federal contracts. Vendorship helps companies obtain federal, state, county and city certifications including 8a, GSA schedule and local government minority certifications.The company makes the proposal process easier by handling much of the work and aligning relevant businesses with the right bid requests for successful proposal submissions every time. Vendorship clients receive 100% more bids on contracts and often become government-authorized providers. Through coaching and interaction Vendorship clients are also encouraged to pitch new technologies to government agencies in need of innovative solutions. Connect with Vendorship at vendorship.net, info@vendorship.net, Facebook/vendorship, Linked-in/vendorshipinc or (404) 982-4070.
Ceremony honors Dr. Nazeera Dawood at Atlanta City Hall for Women's History Month.