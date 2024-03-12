"Ithyanna: Last Daughter of Atlantis Book I: How the World Ended Millennia Ago" by Don Edward Cook
EINPresswire.com/ -- Don Edward Cook, a late-blooming writer with a passion for intertwining faith and science fiction, unveils his captivating novel, "Ithyanna: Last Daughter of Atlantis Book I: How the World Ended Millennia Ago."
Set in an ancient world on the brink of cataclysmic disaster, "Ithyanna" offers a fascinating exploration of prophecy, resilience, and the quest for salvation in the face of impending doom. Against the backdrop of Noah's warning about the impending flood, the story follows Ithyanna, an Atlantean telepathic prodigy, as she endeavors to save humanity from annihilation. Driven by her visionary insights and extensive research, Ithyanna embarks on a monumental endeavor to construct a space ark capable of preserving a nucleus of humanity. However, her noble efforts are met with skepticism, economic turmoil, and the looming threat of totalitarian conflict with Lemuria. As the clock ticks down to global devastation, Ithyanna must navigate treacherous waters, confronting betrayal, adversity, and divine intervention along the way. Will her valiant quest to secure humanity's future ultimately succeed, or will it succumb to the forces of destruction?
About the Author
Don Edward Cook's journey into the realm of literature began later in life, fueled by a deep-seated belief in the values of life, liberty, and integrity, intertwined with his unwavering faith in God. It is this unique combination of principles and passions that has propelled Mr. Cook's foray into the world of science fiction, culminating in the creation of "Ithyanna, Last Daughter of Atlantis Book I: How the World Ended Millennia Ago."
Residing in London, Ontario, Canada, Don Edward Cook's creative odyssey was sparked by his short film "The Last Atlantean" (2009), which captivated audiences and earned a coveted place in the top ten percentile of IMDb's MovieMeter during mid-summer 2010. Drawing inspiration from this early success and driven by his love for science fiction, Cook embarked on a literary journey to expand upon the themes and concepts introduced in his film.
"Ithyanna" has garnered widespread acclaim from readers and critics alike, with Kirkus Reviews praising its gripping narrative and thought-provoking themes. The book has been featured on various review platforms, including Kirkus Reviews, Reedsy Discovery, The Prairies Book Review, and Goodreads, garnering accolades for its originality and depth.
In addition to his literary pursuits, Don Edward Cook has been featured in numerous interviews and podcasts, sharing insights into his creative process and the inspiration behind "Ithyanna."
The inspiration behind this book traces back to a pivotal moment in Don Edward Cook's life. It was the spring of 2009 when he enrolled in the Advanced Filmmaking program at Fanshawe College in London, Ontario, Canada, embarked on a creative endeavor that would shape his literary journey. As part of his capstone project, he produced an 11-minute short film titled "The Last Atlantean" (2009). Though the film didn't secure accolades in festival circuits, it garnered attention on IMDb's MovieMeter, rising to an impressive ranking among millions of films. Despite initial setbacks and a failed attempt at breaking into the film and television industries, Cook's passion for storytelling persisted. Encouraged by his father to expand upon the themes explored in his short film, Cook delved deeper into two parallel lines of thought.
The first track of exploration led him to investigate the geophysical possibility of a global deluge, drawing inspiration from biblical accounts such as the story of Noah's Ark. Concurrently, he delved into the mythology surrounding Atlantis, a legendary civilization believed to have met its demise in a cataclysmic flood. Merging these disparate yet thematically linked narratives, Cook embarked on a journey of speculative fiction. Drawing parallels between ancient legends and contemporary societal challenges, he crafted a narrative that served as both a cautionary tale and a reflection on the human condition. In "Ithyanna," Cook invites readers to ponder the echoes of the past in our present reality. Through the lens of science fiction, he explores themes of societal decay, environmental peril, and the enduring quest for redemption. With a nod to literary predecessors who used speculative fiction as a vehicle for social commentary, Cook infuses "Ithyanna" with thought-provoking insights and philosophical musings. Rooted in his Christian faith and imbued with a sense of urgency, the novel transcends genre boundaries to offer a compelling narrative that resonates with readers.
In summary, Don Edward Cook want to share some exciting updates with his readers. Firstly, he’s currently in the process of self-publishing the second book in the Ithyanna series, titled "Ithyanna: Last Daughter of Atlantis Book II: Ithyanna Versus the Slavers of Mortaxaeon." This installment promises an epic tale of independence and rebellion. Additionally, he has completed the first draft of the third book in the series, tentatively titled "Ithyanna: Last Daughter of Atlantis Book III: The Vietnam Incident." But that's not all; he has several more books in the works, including a spinoff series featuring characters introduced in "Ithyanna: Last Daughter of Atlantis Book III: The Vietnam Incident."
For aspiring writers and dreamers, Cook encourage to pursue your passions relentlessly. Whether it's writing a book or chasing a long-held dream, never underestimate the power of determination and creativity. And finally, for those eager to dive into the world of Ithyanna, "Ithyanna: Last Daughter of Atlantis Book I: How the World Ended Millennia Ago" is available through various platforms, including Amazon, Apple, Barnes & Noble, FriesenPress, Google, Kindle, and ArtsKeeper. Stay tuned for the audiobook version, anticipated to release no later than mid/late-April through Amazon.
As he continues to chart new literary horizons, Don Edward Cook remains committed to crafting thought-provoking narratives that challenge, inspire, and captivate readers from all walks of life. For more information, visit the author's website at http://www.donnyverse.com/.
