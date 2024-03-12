EU Delegation to Ukraine announces winners of ‘10 years of Euromaidan’ essay contest

On 7 March 2024, the EU Delegation to Ukraine hosted the Award Ceremony of the winners of the Essay Contest ‘10 years of Euromaidan: how European values determined the path of Ukraine’.

The contest was announced by the EU Ambassador to Ukraine to mark the 10th anniversary of the Revolution of Dignity and the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the EU and Ukraine.

The authors of the essays are young Ukrainians aged 16 to 25. They shared their thoughts and vision on the Revolution of Dignity 2013-2014, its impact on European Ukraine, and their personal future.

From 142 authors, the jury selected three winners:

Shekurie Ramazanova (Bucha);

Vladyslav Satsiuk (Kyiv);

Yelyzaveta Khodorovska (Odesa).

“The history of Ukraine has developed in such a way that those who witnessed the Revolution of Dignity as children and teenagers are now defending Ukraine against Russia’s full-scale war, or working and studying to help rebuild the country and develop it towards becoming a full-fledged member of the European family,” Katarína Mathernová said, congratulating the winners. “This continuity was also at the core of the participants’ key messages. And it is at the core of our common goal – a free, independent, European, democratic and prosperous Ukraine.”

Based on the jury’s decision, all participants of the competition will receive prizes and awards, and the winning essays will be published in Ukrainska Pravda.

