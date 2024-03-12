Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,547 in the last 365 days.

Commissioner Lenarčič welcomes 1000th Ukrainian patient evacuated to Germany

Today, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič is participating in an event at Cologne-Bonn airport, Germany to mark the 1000th Ukrainian patient transferred to receive healthcare in Germany since the beginning of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine. The medical evacuations are coordinated and financially supported via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

In response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU established a medical evacuation scheme in March 2022. As of today, 3,156 Ukrainian patients, either critically ill or wounded in the war, have been transported to hospitals across 22 European countries. This operation stands as the largest medical evacuation effort coordinated by the European Commission’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre to date. 

Last month, the EU and Norway agreed to extend their cooperation in the provision of regular medical evacuation flights from the EU Medevac Hub in Rzeszow, Poland to destinations across Europe.

Find out more

Press release

EU Civil Protection Mechanism

Emergency Response Coordination Centre

You just read:

Commissioner Lenarčič welcomes 1000th Ukrainian patient evacuated to Germany

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more