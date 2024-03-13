Kathryn Brokus, Family Medicine Physician, Named Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
I am humbled and forever grateful to be in the position that I am to care for others as my vocation. People seek me out oftentimes at their most vulnerable stages of life. I do not take that lightly.”YORK, MAINE, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that must yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.
— Dr. Kathryn Brokus
Dr. Kathryn Brokus, DO, has earned the 2024 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. Brokus strives to enhance her patient’s quality of life, providing a personalized approach to health and wellness by utilizing a combination of osteopathic techniques, coaching, fitness, and cosmetics.
"I am humbled and forever grateful to be in the position that I am to care for others as my vocation. People seek me out oftentimes at their most vulnerable stages of life. I do not take that lightly," said Dr. Brokus. "While receiving awards feels good, achieving great outcomes for my patients feels even better. If I can ease someone’s daily burden by listening to their story, or use my hands to lessen pain with osteopathic manipulation, or teach them how to eat and exercise for longevity, then I will keep doing that."
Delia Passi, Founder of Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers, and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”.
Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. As research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household and have the highest expectations of their providers - as they should.
ABOUT DR. KATHRYN BROKUS
Dr. Kathryn Brokus’s mission is to guide patients toward optimal health and wellness by empowering positive lifestyle changes.
As an osteopathic physician trained at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Brokus wholeheartedly embraces the body's inherent ability to self-heal. This belief shapes her approach to patient care, where she has witnessed the transformative power of providing the right tools for the body to achieve balance and harmony. At times, a little assistance is needed to reach health goals, and that's where Examined Life steps in.
Examined Life’s philosophy, grounded in the body's innate self-healing capabilities, focuses on services such as disease prevention through diet and exercise coaching, along with promoting proper body alignment. They are committed to unraveling the intricacies of human anatomy and aiding patients in achieving optimal aesthetic results. Additionally, Examined Life extends beyond physical health, offering opportunities for soul nourishment through engaging book discussions and fellowship opportunities.
Visit https://examinedlifellc.com/ to learn more about Dr. Kathryn Brokus and the services provided at Examined Life.
ABOUT WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD®
The Women’s Choice Award has been identifying the Best Hospitals™ for over a decade. It is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that include relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction, and appropriate accreditations. The Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors™ recognizes doctors who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.
Dr. Kathryn Brokus
Examined Life
+1 207-977-0333
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok