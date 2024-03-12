Azerbaijani and Kazakh presidents viewed project of Central District Hospital to be built in Fuzuli

Submit Release
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have familiarized themselves with the project for the construction of the Central District Hospital in Fuzuli.

Health Minister Teymur Musayev provided comprehensive details to the heads of state regarding the forthcoming hospital's facilities and services. As per the outlined project, the new hospital, spanning across a 4.5-hectare expanse, will boast a capacity of 180 beds. Kazakhstan's BI Group and several Azerbaijani companies will participate in the construction of the hospital. This medical facility will operate administrative building, reception, therapy, cardiology, neurology, surgery, traumatology-orthopedics, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, pediatrics, obstetrics, gynecology, infectious diseases, anesthesiology-resuscitation, hemodialysis departments, and an operation section.

The outpatient service section of the hospital will include a consultative polyclinic, a children's polyclinic, radiology-diagnostic, functional diagnostic, physiotherapy, and medical rehabilitation departments, as well as a clinical diagnostic laboratory and a pharmacy. The medical facility will be equipped with the most modern medical equipment.

In addition to the hospital, the new facilities will include the Hygiene and Epidemiology Center, Emergency Medical Station, and Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy Center.

