Maine State Harness Racing Commission - Public Comment - Chapters 1, 7, 11, 17

MAINE, March 12 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: March 12, 2024

Public comment period only for Chapter 1 Administration, Chapter 7 Racing, Chapter 11 Medications, Prohibited Substances, and testing and Chapter 17 Rule Violations; Penalties.

No public hearing has been scheduled.

Rulemaking Fact Sheet (PDF)

Name: Shane Bacon

Phone: (207) 827-7568

