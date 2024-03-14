VPS.us Announces Major Service Enhancements with Global Expansion

VPS.us, US KVM VPS leader, announces 17 New Datacenters Locations. New edge-VPS solutions designed for evolving client needs worldwide

In today's fast-paced digital world, it's crucial for our clients to deploy and manage their VPS solutions effortlessly, anywhere in the world” — Vincent R, CMO

USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VPS.us proudly announces a series of substantial upgrades to its Virtual Private Server (VPS) offerings, marking a significant leap forward in its mission to provide exceptional VPS solutions across the globe.

The company has expanded its reach from 4 to 17 locations worldwide, ensuring coverage in key markets including the USA, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The activation time was cut down to just two minutes consistently across all 17 cities. These updates empower edge-VPS solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of our clients and their users across the globe.

This expansion is complemented by a major overhaul of the VPS.us website, featuring a new interface designed for enhanced usability and control over VPS instances.

"In today's fast-paced digital world, it's crucial for our clients to deploy and manage their VPS solutions effortlessly, anywhere in the world," said Vincent R, Chief Marketing Officer at VPS.us.

"Our expansion and the new website are more than just upgrades; they're a commitment to our customers' success, ensuring they have the fastest, most reliable service possible. We're thrilled to offer our clients these advancements, reflecting our decade of expertise and our dedication to exceptional customer service. »

The new locations are strategically selected for exceptional peering, incorporating 10 TBPS network capacity, connections to 22 Internet Exchange Points (IXPs), and partnerships with over 12 Tier 1 transit providers. This ensures VPS.us customers enjoy outstanding network performance and reactivity, vital for businesses operating in today's global marketplace.

The website's redesign, developed with customer feedback in mind, offers a more intuitive and pleasurable experience, simplifying VPS management.

With over 10 years of expertise in the American market leading to a 4.8+ average rating from our customers, VPS.us stands at the forefront of the VPS service industry. This expansion and upgrade initiative reaffirms the company's dedication to providing top-tier services and support to its global clientele.

[ABOUT VPS.us]

VPS.us is a leading provider of KVM VPS Cloud solutions, offering a wide range of virtual private servers across 17 global locations. With a commitment to high performance, reliability, and customer satisfaction, VPS.us has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses worldwide. Leveraging extensive expertise and a robust network infrastructure, VPS.us aims to deliver the best VPS service experience on the market consistently across the world