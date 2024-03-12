Early intervention for eating disorders eases recovery and minimizes long-term consequences

Experts recommend an intensive outpatient program at the first sign of disordered eating

ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We all know it’s crucial to identify and treat life-threatening illnesses before they get worse. When an illness is caught early, it’s possible to address it before it becomes an uphill battle at best, and deadly at worst. The same principle applies to eating disorders — early intervention can stop an eating disorder from spiraling into dangerous territory.

An Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) is one option available to help individuals interrupt disordered eating behaviors and learn skills to stop an eating disorder before it becomes so severe that they require around-the-clock care at a residential or inpatient facility.

Eating disorder treatment leaders The Emily Program and Veritas Collaborative, which operate under the same parent company, Accanto Health, often recommend an IOP care level for patients showing early signs of disordered eating. The benefit of IOP is that people can get help for eating disorders without putting their lives on hold. The Emily Program and Veritas Collaborative offer virtual and in-person sessions designed to reduce symptoms with a time commitment of just three hours a day, four days a week.

“Our IOP offerings are available for children, adolescents, and adults of all genders taking a first step toward treatment or transitioning from a higher level of care,” said Sydney Brodeur-Johnson, Senior Director of Clinical Services at Accanto Health. “Clients are positioned for recovery success through individual therapy sessions, skills-based group sessions, and involvement of their community of support. We also provide therapeutic meals, food skills groups, and individual nutrition sessions at the IOP level.”

Eating disorder recovery is not linear and people typically need to move between levels of care at different stages of an eating disorder. The Emily Program and Veritas Collaborative offer a continuum of care for eating disorders, including outpatient services, intensive outpatient programs (IOP), partial hospitalization (PHP)/intensive day programs (IDP), and residential/inpatient programs.

If you or someone you know is showing early signs of an eating disorder, don’t delay—contact a local eating disorder treatment facility for an assessment. Accanto Health eating disorder programs are available in Minnesota, Washington, Ohio, North Carolina, and Georgia, with outpatient services in Pennsylvania. Visit emilyprogram.com or veritascollaborative.com for more information.

About Accanto Health

Accanto Health, based in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a national healthcare company specializing in eating disorders and related disorders. The company includes leading eating disorder treatment brands, The Emily Program and Veritas Collaborative, and an outpatient group practice, Gather Behavioral Health. Recognizing that one size does not fit all, Accanto Health programs provide exceptional, individualized care for children, adolescents, and adults with eating disorders and other behavioral health conditions in a gender-diverse and inclusive environment. Services incorporate an array of individual, group, and family therapy, nutrition, psychiatry, medical care, yoga, education, and support services. The company offers services across a full continuum of care, including inpatient, residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and outpatient. If you or someone you know is struggling, call 888-364-5977 or visit accanto.com.